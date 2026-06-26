'It Needs Him More Than He Needs It' - Is It Right That Loophole Will Save Rory McIlroy From Tripping PGA Tour's Minimum Events Rule?

Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This time, it's all about Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy may only play a maximum of 14 PGA Tour events this season. The minimum-event threshold for a regular PGA Tour member is 15. Yet, the Northern Irishman won't face any punishment, nor will his status be affected for 2027.

That's because of a loophole of sorts in the PGA Tour's regulations which protects the historic US circuit and its assets from situations such as this.

“Notwithstanding the above, the commissioner, upon application by a foreign member and for medical reasons or other extraordinary circumstances that the commissioner, at his discretion, determines to be a valid reason for not playing in at least 15 PGA Tour cosponsored or approved tournaments, may reduce the 15-minimum (or 12-minimum as the case may be) tournament requirement.”

All of that is to say, Brian Rolapp can make adjustments to the rules if he feels it isn't in the PGA Tour's best interest.

In addition, a deeper look at the PGA Tour's regulations in relation to the event minimum further absolves McIlroy - who is listed as both a foreign PGA Tour member and a life PGA Tour member.

The regulations say "a foreign PGA Tour member shall be eligible for a “home circuit” exception to provisions of the release regulations with regard to conflicting tournaments provided he has played, or committed to play, in a minimum of 15 PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments in the season..."

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The guidelines go on to say: "... or in the case of a regular member or life member who is age 45 or more and has made 150 cuts or more in tournaments awarding official prize money in his career, in a minimum of 12 PGA Tour co-sponsored or approved tournaments in the season."

There is an important caveat to note at this point. The PGA Tour removed the age (or number of seasons as a member) requirement from the life member regulations a way back.

Therefore, now, once a player reaches 20 wins he will be immediately eligible for life membership - McIlroy became a life member on the PGA Tour ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

But are these added rules and regulations fair on the rest of the membership? Very few are in the position McIlroy finds himself and are unlikely to be let off the hook in similar circumstances.

So is it right McIlroy can do as he pleases? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments box below. Meanwhile, some of our tour experts have had their say on the matter below.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor

EH: Yes, I think it is fair. He is Rory McIlroy and should, to an extent, be allowed to do whatever he pleases. Don't forget he is a key reason the PGA Tour is in such a strong position today.

Had he jumped ship to LIV Golf or not spent hours in press conferences defending the US circuit then we may be in a different scenario right now. McIlroy is the biggest draw in the game and a career grand slam champion who only has eyes on the Majors.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

EH: He builds his schedule around the biggest events and if that means he can't quite fulfill a 15-event PGA Tour minimum this year then so be it. The PGA Tour would be silly to punish him, their biggest star.

Tiger Woods is obviously on another level but the Tour also has a rule that allows him into all of the Signature Events.

I can see how some may feel it's unfair, but I think it is fine that a small number of highly accomplished and needle-moving individuals - Woods, McIlroy, and perhaps one or two more - are able to be treated slightly differently to the rest.

Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

JL: For a tour that preaches the word 'meritocracy' as often as it does, I think this scenario carries a certain amount of hypocrisy by the PGA Tour.

The rules for most tour members are that they play, or at least commit to playing, 15 events per season. But then there's this rule and that rule which seem to give an out to players whenever they need one.

Ultimately, you end up with a situation like this where it looks unfair on the surface, only to realize that - technically - Rory McIlroy will justifiably escape punishment. But I don't really like the situation.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JL: The fact the PGA Tour has to point out to everyone that McIlroy is a Life Member and only needs to play 12 events per team speaks to a lack of clarity the circuit is currently facing. If it was up to me, I'd scrap the discrepancy and go with 15 for everyone, no matter what.

I've got no problem with McIlroy playing whenever and wherever he wants, and I understand why he is doing so at this stage of his career, but rules are rules and I think they should apply to everyone. Then again, the PGA Tour needs McIlroy more than he needs it, so I'm not surprised the situation has played out the way it has.

It's debatable whether this likely escape for McIlroy is right on the balance of all relevant context, but I'm not sure it's fair on the rest of the membership.

Conor Keenan Social Links Navigation Gear & Ecommerce Writer

CK: This isn't a good look for Rory, but context is important. When LIV Golf threw a grenade into golf's ecosystem, the PGA Tour were desperate for a leader on the players side of things.

Up stepped McIlroy, in the prime of his career, chasing the grand slam, taking time away from his game to sit in board meetings, negotiate with players and business leaders and going to bat for the Tour on the public stage.

His reward? Jay Monahan throwing him under the bus by going behind his and every other player's back and announcing a framework agreement with the PIF.

We saw McIlroy's live reaction to the news on Netflix's Full Swing in which he said "F*** it, do what you want to do". He later said he felt like a "sacrificial lamb" following his advocacy for the Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

CK: Three years on, this is a different Rory. He's not only completed the grand slam, but now has TWO Green Jackets to his name. McIlroy took the fight to LIV on behalf of the Tour and in return got a slap in the face.

McIlroy owes nothing to the Tour now and is very much going to do what HE wants to do - and that is to put himself in the best position to win as many Majors as possible.

Yes, it is a new era for Tour under new leadership and a soon-to-be new format, but I don't think Rory cares. He is out for himself now and himself alone.

Agree or disagree with this all you like, but those at the PGA Tour can blame Jay Monahan for the shift in attitude.

Paul Higham Social Links Navigation Contributor

PH: In general life I’m a 'one rule for all' type of guy, I don’t like preferential treatment due to status or celebrity, so this one has me a bit torn. But sport isn’t real life really, is it?

Not all golfers are equal, not all have brought in, or offer as much value as Rory McIlroy does to the PGA Tour – far and away more than any other golfer on the planet.

So Brian Rolapp is in a tough spot here to be fair to him, how can he punish his biggest star just at this crucial time in PGA Tour history? Is doesn’t make any sense to pick a fight with McIlroy over this - it makes even less sense to impose some sort of ban that would only damage the ‘product’ we keep hearing so much about.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PH: Even if he did ban him, and I’d actually quite like to see that, as imagine McIlroy then just playing on the DP World Tour and the Majors for a year, that’d be pretty epic if you ask me.

But modern sport is ruled by the athletes, player power is king and bigger players have more power – the PGA Tour needs McIlroy more than McIlroy needs the PGA Tour.

So to sum up, is it fair? No, not to the rest of the PGA Tour it’s not, but those players also know what McIlroy brings, and also know that’s the way of the world in modern sport.