Open de France Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Billy Horschel is in a group with Justin Rose for the first two rounds of the Open de France at Le Golf National
The DP World Tour heads to the scene of the men's and women's Olympics golf tournaments, Le Golf National in Paris for the Open de France.
A strong field will be appearing at the tournament, and two of the most high-profile players, BMW PGA Championship winner Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, are grouped alongside local star Romain Langasque in the opening two rounds. The three begin their first round at 3:05am ET (9:05am BST) with a start time of 7:30am ET (1:30pm BST) in the second round.
Another eye-catching group sees three-time DP World Tour winner Nicolai Hojgaard grouped with four-time winner on the circuit Thriston Lawrence and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett. They tee it up at 7:20am ET (1:20pm BST) in the opening round and 2:45am ET (8:45am BST) in round two.
Nicolai's twin brother, Amgen Irish Open champion Rasmus, also plays. He's playing alongside a resurgent Matteo Manassero and home favorite Matthieu Pavon, with the three beginning at 7:30am ET (1:30pm BST) in the first round and 2:55am ET (8:55am BST) in the second round.
Below are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Open de France.
Open de France Notable Groups
Round One
ET (BST)
- 3:05am (9:05am): Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque
- 7:20am (1:20pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett
- 7:30am (1:30pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon
Round Two
ET (BST)
- 2:45am (8:45am): Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett
- 2:55am (8:55am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon
- 7:30am (1:30pm): Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque
Open de France Tee Times - Round One
ET (BST)
1st Tee/10th Tee
- 2:15am (8:15am): Sung Kang, Fabrizio Zanotti, Clement Sordet/Aaron Cockerill, Paul Waring, Jayden Schaper
- 2:25am (8:25am): Oliver Wilson, Casey Jarvis, Matthew Southgate/Connor Syme, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Hidalgo
- 2:35am (8:35am): Edoardo Molinari, Gunner Wiebe, Marco Penge/Marcel Siem, Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret
- 2:45am (8:45am): Darren Fichardt, James Morrison, Scott Jamieson/Antoine Rozner, Thomas Detry, Joe Dean
- 2:55am (8:55am): Will Enefer, Shubhankar Sharma, Adri Arnaus/Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace
- 3:05am (9:05am): Thomas Aiken, Daan Huizing, Dan Bradbury/Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque
- 3:15am (9:15am): Ivan Cantero, Andrea Pavan, Matthew Jordan/Niklas Noorgard, David Ravetto, Tom McKibbin
- 3:25am (9:25am): Todd Clements, Gavin Green, Robin Williams/Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui
- 3:35am (9:35am): Ross Fisher, Haotong Li, Oscar Couilleau/Julien Guerrier, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Matthew Baldwin
- 3:45am (9:45am): Dale Whitnell, Brandon Stone, Jens Dantorp/Hugo Le Goff, Yuto Katsuragawa, Sean Crocker
- 3:55am (9:55am): Lev Grinberg, David Micheluzzi, Yannik Paul/Johannes Veerman, Alexander Knappe, Lukas Nemecz
- 6:50am (12:50pm): Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan, Gregory Bourdy/Manuel Elvira, Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher
- 7:00am (1:00pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Tom Vaillant, Laurie Canter/Romain Wattel, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Gumberg
- 7:10am (1:10pm): Sebastian Soderberg, Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow/Marcus Kinhult, Jonas Blixt, Eddie Pepperell
- 7:20am (1:20pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett/James Nicholas, Ashun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer
- 7:30am (1:30pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon/Richie Ramsay, Jeff Winther, Calum Hill
- 7:40am (1:40am): Jesper Svensson, Frederic Lacroix, Guido Migliozzi/Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Santiago Tarrio, Marcel Schneider
- 7:50am (1:50pm): Bernd Wiesberger, Adrien Saddier, Dylan Frittelli/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Hanna, Matthias Schwab
- 8:00am (2:00pm): Ewen Ferguson, Darius van Driel, Alex Fitzpatrick/Simon Forsstrom, Nick Bachem, Jorge Campillo
- 8:10am (2:10pm): Daniel Gavins, Louis de Jager, Franck Daux/David Law, Benjamin Kedochim, Alejandro Del Rey
- 8:20am (2:20pm): Andrew Johnston, MJ Daffue, Justin Harding/Soren Kjeldsen, Lorenzo Scalise, Francesco Laporta
Open de France Tee Times - Round Two
ET (BST)
10th Tee/1st Tee
- 2:15am (8:15am): Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan, Gregory Bourdy/Manuel Elvira, Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher
- 2:25am (8:25am): Rikuya Hoshino, Tom Vaillant, Laurie Canter/Romain Wattel, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Gumberg
- 2:35am (8:35am): Sebastian Soderberg, Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow/Marcus Kinhult, Jonas Blixt, Eddie Pepperell
- 2:45am (8:45am): Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett/James Nicholas, Ashun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer
- 2:55am (8:55am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon/Richie Ramsay, Jeff Winther, Calum Hill
- 3:05am (9:05am): Jesper Svensson, Frederic Lacroix, Guido Migliozzi/Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Santiago Tarrio, Marcel Schneider
- 3:15am (9:15am): Bernd Wiesberger, Adrien Saddier, Dylan Frittelli/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Hanna, Matthias Schwab
- 3:25am (9:25am): Ewen Ferguson, Darius van Driel, Alex Fitzpatrick/Simon Forsstrom, Nick Bachem, Jorge Campillo
- 3:35am (9:35am): Daniel Gavins, Louis de Jager, Franck Daux/David Law, Benjamin Kedochim, Alejandro Del Rey
- 3:45am (9:45am): Andrew Johnston, MJ Daffue, Justin Harding/Soren Kjeldsen, Lorenzo Scalise, Francesco Laporta
- 3:55am (9:55am): Sung Kang, Fabrizio Zanotti, Clement Sordet/Aaron Cockerill, Paul Waring, Jayden Schaper
- 6:50am (12:50pm): Oliver Wilson, Casey Jarvis, Matthew Southgate/Connor Syme, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Hidalgo
- 7:00am (1:00pm): Edoardo Molinari, Gunner Wiebe, Marco Penge/Marcel Siem, Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret
- 7:10am (1:10pm): Darren Fichardt, James Morrison, Scott Jamieson/Antoine Rozner, Thomas Detry, Joe Dean
- 7:20am (1:20pm): Will Enefer, Shubhankar Sharma, Adri Arnaus/Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace
- 7:30am (1:30pm): Thomas Aiken, Daan Huizing, Dan Bradbury/Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque
- 7:40am (1:40am): Ivan Cantero, Andrea Pavan, Matthew Jordan/Niklas Noorgard, David Ravetto, Tom McKibbin
- 7:50am (1:50pm): Todd Clements, Gavin Green, Robin Williams/Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui
- 8:00am (2:00pm): Ross Fisher, Haotong Li, Oscar Couilleau/Julien Guerrier, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Matthew Baldwin
- 8:10am (2:10pm): Dale Whitnell, Brandon Stone, Jens Dantorp/Hugo Le Goff, Yuto Katsuragawa, Sean Crocker
- 8:20am (2:20pm): Lev Grinberg, David Micheluzzi, Yannik Paul/Johannes Veerman, Alexander Knappe, Lukas Nemecz
How To Watch The Open de France In The US
All times ET
Thursday 10 October: 7:30am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Friday 11 October: 7:30am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Saturday 12 October: 7:00am-11:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
Sunday 13 October: 6:30am-11:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)
How To Watch The Open de France In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 10 October: 12:30pm-5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 11 October: 12:30pm-5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 12 October: 12:30pm-4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 13 October: 11:30am-4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
