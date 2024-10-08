Open de France Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The DP World Tour heads to the scene of the men's and women's Olympics golf tournaments, Le Golf National in Paris for the Open de France.

A strong field will be appearing at the tournament, and two of the most high-profile players, BMW PGA Championship winner Billy Horschel and Justin Rose, are grouped alongside local star Romain Langasque in the opening two rounds. The three begin their first round at 3:05am ET (9:05am BST) with a start time of 7:30am ET (1:30pm BST) in the second round.

Justin Rose is one of the highest-profile players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another eye-catching group sees three-time DP World Tour winner Nicolai Hojgaard grouped with four-time winner on the circuit Thriston Lawrence and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett. They tee it up at 7:20am ET (1:20pm BST) in the opening round and 2:45am ET (8:45am BST) in round two.

Nicolai's twin brother, Amgen Irish Open champion Rasmus, also plays. He's playing alongside a resurgent Matteo Manassero and home favorite Matthieu Pavon, with the three beginning at 7:30am ET (1:30pm BST) in the first round and 2:55am ET (8:55am BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Open de France.

Rasmus Hojgaard is in a group with Matteo Manassero and Matthieu Pavon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Open de France Notable Groups

Round One

ET (BST)

3:05am (9:05am): Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque

Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque 7:20am (1:20pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett 7:30am (1:30pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon

Round Two

ET (BST)

2:45am (8:45am): Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett 2:55am (8:55am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon

Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon 7:30am (1:30pm): Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque

Open de France Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

1st Tee/10th Tee

2:15am (8:15am): Sung Kang, Fabrizio Zanotti, Clement Sordet/Aaron Cockerill, Paul Waring, Jayden Schaper

Sung Kang, Fabrizio Zanotti, Clement Sordet/Aaron Cockerill, Paul Waring, Jayden Schaper 2:25am (8:25am): Oliver Wilson, Casey Jarvis, Matthew Southgate/Connor Syme, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Hidalgo

Oliver Wilson, Casey Jarvis, Matthew Southgate/Connor Syme, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Hidalgo 2:35am (8:35am): Edoardo Molinari, Gunner Wiebe, Marco Penge/Marcel Siem, Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret

Edoardo Molinari, Gunner Wiebe, Marco Penge/Marcel Siem, Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret 2:45am (8:45am): Darren Fichardt, James Morrison, Scott Jamieson/Antoine Rozner, Thomas Detry, Joe Dean

Darren Fichardt, James Morrison, Scott Jamieson/Antoine Rozner, Thomas Detry, Joe Dean 2:55am (8:55am): Will Enefer, Shubhankar Sharma, Adri Arnaus/Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

Will Enefer, Shubhankar Sharma, Adri Arnaus/Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace 3:05am (9:05am): Thomas Aiken, Daan Huizing, Dan Bradbury/Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque

Thomas Aiken, Daan Huizing, Dan Bradbury/Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque 3:15am (9:15am): Ivan Cantero, Andrea Pavan, Matthew Jordan/Niklas Noorgard, David Ravetto, Tom McKibbin

Ivan Cantero, Andrea Pavan, Matthew Jordan/Niklas Noorgard, David Ravetto, Tom McKibbin 3:25am (9:25am): Todd Clements, Gavin Green, Robin Williams/Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui

Todd Clements, Gavin Green, Robin Williams/Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui 3:35am (9:35am): Ross Fisher, Haotong Li, Oscar Couilleau/Julien Guerrier, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Matthew Baldwin

Ross Fisher, Haotong Li, Oscar Couilleau/Julien Guerrier, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Matthew Baldwin 3:45am (9:45am): Dale Whitnell, Brandon Stone, Jens Dantorp/Hugo Le Goff, Yuto Katsuragawa, Sean Crocker

Dale Whitnell, Brandon Stone, Jens Dantorp/Hugo Le Goff, Yuto Katsuragawa, Sean Crocker 3:55am (9:55am): Lev Grinberg, David Micheluzzi, Yannik Paul/Johannes Veerman, Alexander Knappe, Lukas Nemecz

Lev Grinberg, David Micheluzzi, Yannik Paul/Johannes Veerman, Alexander Knappe, Lukas Nemecz 6:50am (12:50pm): Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan, Gregory Bourdy/Manuel Elvira, Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher

Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan, Gregory Bourdy/Manuel Elvira, Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher 7:00am (1:00pm): Rikuya Hoshino, Tom Vaillant, Laurie Canter/Romain Wattel, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Gumberg

Rikuya Hoshino, Tom Vaillant, Laurie Canter/Romain Wattel, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Gumberg 7:10am (1:10pm): Sebastian Soderberg, Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow/Marcus Kinhult, Jonas Blixt, Eddie Pepperell

Sebastian Soderberg, Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow/Marcus Kinhult, Jonas Blixt, Eddie Pepperell 7:20am (1:20pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett/James Nicholas, Ashun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett/James Nicholas, Ashun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer 7:30am (1:30pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon/Richie Ramsay, Jeff Winther, Calum Hill

Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon/Richie Ramsay, Jeff Winther, Calum Hill 7:40am (1:40am): Jesper Svensson, Frederic Lacroix, Guido Migliozzi/Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Santiago Tarrio, Marcel Schneider

Jesper Svensson, Frederic Lacroix, Guido Migliozzi/Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Santiago Tarrio, Marcel Schneider 7:50am (1:50pm): Bernd Wiesberger, Adrien Saddier, Dylan Frittelli/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Hanna, Matthias Schwab

Bernd Wiesberger, Adrien Saddier, Dylan Frittelli/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Hanna, Matthias Schwab 8:00am (2:00pm): Ewen Ferguson, Darius van Driel, Alex Fitzpatrick/Simon Forsstrom, Nick Bachem, Jorge Campillo

Ewen Ferguson, Darius van Driel, Alex Fitzpatrick/Simon Forsstrom, Nick Bachem, Jorge Campillo 8:10am (2:10pm): Daniel Gavins, Louis de Jager, Franck Daux/David Law, Benjamin Kedochim, Alejandro Del Rey

Daniel Gavins, Louis de Jager, Franck Daux/David Law, Benjamin Kedochim, Alejandro Del Rey 8:20am (2:20pm): Andrew Johnston, MJ Daffue, Justin Harding/Soren Kjeldsen, Lorenzo Scalise, Francesco Laporta

Open de France Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST)

10th Tee/1st Tee

2:15am (8:15am): Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan, Gregory Bourdy/Manuel Elvira, Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher

Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan, Gregory Bourdy/Manuel Elvira, Ricardo Gouveia, Stephen Gallacher 2:25am (8:25am): Rikuya Hoshino, Tom Vaillant, Laurie Canter/Romain Wattel, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Gumberg

Rikuya Hoshino, Tom Vaillant, Laurie Canter/Romain Wattel, Callum Shinkwin, Jordan Gumberg 2:35am (8:35am): Sebastian Soderberg, Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow/Marcus Kinhult, Jonas Blixt, Eddie Pepperell

Sebastian Soderberg, Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow/Marcus Kinhult, Jonas Blixt, Eddie Pepperell 2:45am (8:45am): Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett/James Nicholas, Ashun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer

Nicolai Hojgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Danny Willett/James Nicholas, Ashun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer 2:55am (8:55am): Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon/Richie Ramsay, Jeff Winther, Calum Hill

Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero, Matthieu Pavon/Richie Ramsay, Jeff Winther, Calum Hill 3:05am (9:05am): Jesper Svensson, Frederic Lacroix, Guido Migliozzi/Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Santiago Tarrio, Marcel Schneider

Jesper Svensson, Frederic Lacroix, Guido Migliozzi/Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Santiago Tarrio, Marcel Schneider 3:15am (9:15am): Bernd Wiesberger, Adrien Saddier, Dylan Frittelli/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Hanna, Matthias Schwab

Bernd Wiesberger, Adrien Saddier, Dylan Frittelli/Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chase Hanna, Matthias Schwab 3:25am (9:25am): Ewen Ferguson, Darius van Driel, Alex Fitzpatrick/Simon Forsstrom, Nick Bachem, Jorge Campillo

Ewen Ferguson, Darius van Driel, Alex Fitzpatrick/Simon Forsstrom, Nick Bachem, Jorge Campillo 3:35am (9:35am): Daniel Gavins, Louis de Jager, Franck Daux/David Law, Benjamin Kedochim, Alejandro Del Rey

Daniel Gavins, Louis de Jager, Franck Daux/David Law, Benjamin Kedochim, Alejandro Del Rey 3:45am (9:45am): Andrew Johnston, MJ Daffue, Justin Harding/Soren Kjeldsen, Lorenzo Scalise, Francesco Laporta

Andrew Johnston, MJ Daffue, Justin Harding/Soren Kjeldsen, Lorenzo Scalise, Francesco Laporta 3:55am (9:55am): Sung Kang, Fabrizio Zanotti, Clement Sordet/Aaron Cockerill, Paul Waring, Jayden Schaper

Sung Kang, Fabrizio Zanotti, Clement Sordet/Aaron Cockerill, Paul Waring, Jayden Schaper 6:50am (12:50pm): Oliver Wilson, Casey Jarvis, Matthew Southgate/Connor Syme, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Hidalgo

Oliver Wilson, Casey Jarvis, Matthew Southgate/Connor Syme, Jeong weon Ko, Angel Hidalgo 7:00am (1:00pm): Edoardo Molinari, Gunner Wiebe, Marco Penge/Marcel Siem, Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret

Edoardo Molinari, Gunner Wiebe, Marco Penge/Marcel Siem, Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret 7:10am (1:10pm): Darren Fichardt, James Morrison, Scott Jamieson/Antoine Rozner, Thomas Detry, Joe Dean

Darren Fichardt, James Morrison, Scott Jamieson/Antoine Rozner, Thomas Detry, Joe Dean 7:20am (1:20pm): Will Enefer, Shubhankar Sharma, Adri Arnaus/Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

Will Enefer, Shubhankar Sharma, Adri Arnaus/Francesco Molinari, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace 7:30am (1:30pm): Thomas Aiken, Daan Huizing, Dan Bradbury/Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque

Thomas Aiken, Daan Huizing, Dan Bradbury/Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Romain Langasque 7:40am (1:40am): Ivan Cantero, Andrea Pavan, Matthew Jordan/Niklas Noorgard, David Ravetto, Tom McKibbin

Ivan Cantero, Andrea Pavan, Matthew Jordan/Niklas Noorgard, David Ravetto, Tom McKibbin 7:50am (1:50pm): Todd Clements, Gavin Green, Robin Williams/Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui

Todd Clements, Gavin Green, Robin Williams/Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith, Adrian Otaegui 8:00am (2:00pm): Ross Fisher, Haotong Li, Oscar Couilleau/Julien Guerrier, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Matthew Baldwin

Ross Fisher, Haotong Li, Oscar Couilleau/Julien Guerrier, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Matthew Baldwin 8:10am (2:10pm): Dale Whitnell, Brandon Stone, Jens Dantorp/Hugo Le Goff, Yuto Katsuragawa, Sean Crocker

Dale Whitnell, Brandon Stone, Jens Dantorp/Hugo Le Goff, Yuto Katsuragawa, Sean Crocker 8:20am (2:20pm): Lev Grinberg, David Micheluzzi, Yannik Paul/Johannes Veerman, Alexander Knappe, Lukas Nemecz

How To Watch The Open de France In The US

All times ET

Thursday 10 October: 7:30am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Friday 11 October: 7:30am-12:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Saturday 12 October: 7:00am-11:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

Sunday 13 October: 6:30am-11:30pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

How To Watch The Open de France In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 10 October: 12:30pm-5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 11 October: 12:30pm-5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 12 October: 12:30pm-4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 13 October: 11:30am-4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)