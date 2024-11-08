One Of Europe's Most Exclusive Golf Clubs Is Now Available To Play
Les Bordes in France is allowing prospective home owners (and serious golfers) the chance to experience life on the estate along with unlimited golf on two of its three courses
One of Europe's most exclusive golf clubs is now available to visit with the stunning Les Bordes Estate in central France launching a new Once in a Lifetime package.
Situated in the Loire Valley region of France, around 90 minutes south of Paris, Les Bordes is regarded as the country's finest golf offering.
The package is tailored to prospective property owners, although Golf Monthly understands that serious club golfers can also take advantage of the new opening that sees a combination of a luxury stay with fine dining as well as unlimited golf on two of the three courses and a tour of the extensive 1,400 acre estate.
Les Bordes is home to two 18-hole championship courses plus a 10-hole par-3 course, with the estate known for its Robert Van Hagge-designed Old Course that is regarded as one of continental Europe's greats.
The demanding layout opened in 1987 and winds its way through the forest and around a number of lakes to pose a very stern test, while the club has added two further courses over recent years to take the golf offering to a new level.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Renowned architect Gil Hanse is the man behind the New Course, which is a heathland-style routing that plays firm and fast to offer a strong contrast to the Old and has already shot up rankings with various publications. It only opened for play in 2021 but is already regarded as one of France's elite courses.
Hanse also designed the 10-hole 'Wild Piglet' par-3 course that opened in late 2020 and features holes ranging from 131-166 yards.
The club also has the country's two largest putting greens - the practice green by the clubhouse and Old Course 1st tee and the Himalayas green, inspired by its namesake in St Andrews, by the New Course 1st tee - as well as a grass driving range and indoor simulator in the clubhouse.
Les Bordes operates an exclusive, debenture-scheme membership with members from all corners of the globe. Previously only available to play for members and their lucky invited guests, prospective home owners (and serious club golfers) can apply for this new special 'Once in a Lifetime' visit to tick it off their dream golfing bucket lists.
The package coincides with the Estate's real estate projects as well as the opening of a new 50-room hotel in 2026 from luxury brand Six Senses to be known as Six Senses Loire Valley that will encompass the Estate's redeveloped Bel Air Chateau and the surrounding area.
The offer is described as "A unique opportunity to sample life at Les Bordes Estate" and allows guests the chance to experience an exclusive visit of up to seven days staying in a lakeside cottage with terraces overlooking the Old Course's dramatic closing hole or in a Cour du Baron villa, which are a collection of 3-7 bedroom properties designed by world-renowned Michaelis-Boyd Architects.
Priced at €2,500 per couple per night, the experience includes a guided tour of the estate and either unlimited golf on the Old and Wild Piglet courses or a three-hour spa package each day. You'll also get full access to the club's equestrian facilities and its natural swimming lake.
And you'll be very well fed with breakfast in the clubhouse in the morning before a food and wine tasting menu created by Les Bordes' Michelin-experienced Head Chef each night.
For more information on the Once in a Lifetime package, visit Les Bordes' website.
