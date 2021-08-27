Olivia Lee has won the 2021 Peter McEvoy Trophy, becoming the first girl to ever win the esteemed junior event.

Olivia Lee Wins 2021 Peter McEvoy Trophy

Olivia Lee has won the Peter McEvoy Trophy, becoming the first girl to win the prestigious junior event, all in the first year the competition was open to girls and boys.

The Peter McEvoy trophy is one of the most prestigious junior tournaments in the golfing calendar with previous winners including the likes of Justin Rose and Lee Westwood.

Now, Olivia Lee has added her name to the list of illustrious winners after a total of 273 saw her win by one shot over the 72 hole event at Copt Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.

Related: “Where Stars Are Born”: Peter McEvoy Trophy Returns For 40th Running

Lee has been in excellent form all year, finishing 5th in the English Girls Stroke Play Championship and 11th in the strokeplay section of the British Girls Amateur Championship – all within the last month.

With favourable scoring conditions at a soft and cool Copt Heath course, day one saw Lee shoot rounds of 65 and 69 to sit one shot behind overnight leader Davina Xanh.

Xanh boasted the best round of the event – a 7-under par 64 on the opening morning – but rounds of 73 and 70 on the final day left her two shots adrift of the eventual winner Lee.

Lottie Woad – who had an impressive second day with rounds of 66 and 68 – was second place, finishing just one stroke behind Lee.

Lee’s final score of 273 was just one shot off tying the championship record of 272.

It was a historic week for the competition which saw girls entering the competition for the first time in the history of the competition.

Despite only eight girls in the field, they held the top three spots on the final leaderboard come Thursday evening.

Sebastian Cave – who finished 6th – won the Malcom Reid Salver which is awarded to the player with the best combined score in the Peter McEvoy Trophy and Carris Trophy which was held in July this year.

Peter McEvoy OBE has been a member at the host course – Copt Heath Golf Club – for 55 years and has been an honorary life member since he won the British Amateur Championship in 1977 and 1978.

When asked how the club could commemorate his achievements, he chose a 72 hole competition to be held annually at Copt Heath and this year marked the 40th hosting.