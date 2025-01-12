Luke Donald Defends Team Cup After Great Britain & Ireland Wins One-Sided Contest

The European Ryder Cup captain has stressed the value of the match despite a one-sided affair at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Luke Donald at the Team Cup
Luke Donald has defended the value of the Team Cup
Luke Donald has defended the importance of the Team Cup despite a one-sided affair that saw Great Britain & Ireland thrash Continental Europe 17-8 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

This week's contest is designed to give Europe's Ryder Cup captain the opportunity to cast an eye over potential candidates for a place in the 12-man line-up at Bethpage Black, as well as giving players a chance to stake their own claim for a place and experience team golf

While the Team Cup – which had been named the Hero Cup in its inaugural edition in 2023 – undoubtedly assists in those ambitions, the one-sided nature of the three days of action would have hardly been ideal in helping Donald assess his options ahead of September’s match in New York.

Speaking to the BBC after Great Britain & Ireland avenged its defeat to Continental Europe two years ago, Donald outlined why he still feels it was a worthwhile affair.

He said: “I think it has been a very valuable week for everyone involved - all the players, myself and the vice-captains. We learned a lot a couple of years ago and we are continuing to learn for the challenge we have ahead of us in New York."

Donald insisted that the opportunity to spend time with the players to stress the unique nature of the Ryder Cup, particularly to those who have yet to feature in the biennial match, highlights the Team Cup’s value.

“We have been testing out some stuff in terms of messaging and getting it across to players what it is going to be like and what it means to be part of a Ryder Cup,” he said.

Luke Donald and Tommy Fleetwood at the Team Cup

Tommy Fleetwood holed the winning putt for Great Britain & Ireland

"There's a lot of young guys here but, at the same time, a lot of future potential players and it's about just getting them to appreciate the importance of the Ryder Cup, what it means and how much it can do for you as a player.

"I think every single person will come out of this week feeling better about what Ryder Cups mean, the history behind it and what they need to do to be a part of it."

Donald even highlighted the value of the contest for editions of the Ryder Cup beyond the one later this year. He also spoke to Sky Sports following the Sunday singles, where Tommy Fleetwood – as he did in the 2023 Ryder Cup – holed the decisive put to put the contest beyond Continental Europe.

Justin Rose captained the victorious team, and Donald suggested the experience will stand him in good stead if, as expected, he eventually leads the European Ryder Cup team.

Justin Rose with the Team Cup trophy

Justin Rose experienced captaincy at the Team Cup

He said: “A little part of the process is to get these guys who might be future Ryder Cup captains in the mix and kind of feel what it’s like to be a captain and to put playing on top of that is not easy as well. I think Justin found that. I think he had one hour’s sleep one night. It’s just a lot going on in your head and you’re trying to think things through.

“That’s all part of it, to sort of prepare these guys the future Ryder Cup captaincies and prepare these players, hopefully, to be ready for New York, but if not the next one, and the next one after that. We're trying to build a legacy and get these plays really inspired by what it would mean to play in a Ryder Cup.”

