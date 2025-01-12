Luke Donald Defends Team Cup After Great Britain & Ireland Wins One-Sided Contest
The European Ryder Cup captain has stressed the value of the match despite a one-sided affair at Abu Dhabi Golf Club
Luke Donald has defended the importance of the Team Cup despite a one-sided affair that saw Great Britain & Ireland thrash Continental Europe 17-8 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
This week's contest is designed to give Europe's Ryder Cup captain the opportunity to cast an eye over potential candidates for a place in the 12-man line-up at Bethpage Black, as well as giving players a chance to stake their own claim for a place and experience team golf
While the Team Cup – which had been named the Hero Cup in its inaugural edition in 2023 – undoubtedly assists in those ambitions, the one-sided nature of the three days of action would have hardly been ideal in helping Donald assess his options ahead of September’s match in New York.
Speaking to the BBC after Great Britain & Ireland avenged its defeat to Continental Europe two years ago, Donald outlined why he still feels it was a worthwhile affair.
He said: “I think it has been a very valuable week for everyone involved - all the players, myself and the vice-captains. We learned a lot a couple of years ago and we are continuing to learn for the challenge we have ahead of us in New York."
Donald insisted that the opportunity to spend time with the players to stress the unique nature of the Ryder Cup, particularly to those who have yet to feature in the biennial match, highlights the Team Cup’s value.
“We have been testing out some stuff in terms of messaging and getting it across to players what it is going to be like and what it means to be part of a Ryder Cup,” he said.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"There's a lot of young guys here but, at the same time, a lot of future potential players and it's about just getting them to appreciate the importance of the Ryder Cup, what it means and how much it can do for you as a player.
"I think every single person will come out of this week feeling better about what Ryder Cups mean, the history behind it and what they need to do to be a part of it."
Donald even highlighted the value of the contest for editions of the Ryder Cup beyond the one later this year. He also spoke to Sky Sports following the Sunday singles, where Tommy Fleetwood – as he did in the 2023 Ryder Cup – holed the decisive put to put the contest beyond Continental Europe.
Justin Rose captained the victorious team, and Donald suggested the experience will stand him in good stead if, as expected, he eventually leads the European Ryder Cup team.
He said: “A little part of the process is to get these guys who might be future Ryder Cup captains in the mix and kind of feel what it’s like to be a captain and to put playing on top of that is not easy as well. I think Justin found that. I think he had one hour’s sleep one night. It’s just a lot going on in your head and you’re trying to think things through.
“That’s all part of it, to sort of prepare these guys the future Ryder Cup captaincies and prepare these players, hopefully, to be ready for New York, but if not the next one, and the next one after that. We're trying to build a legacy and get these plays really inspired by what it would mean to play in a Ryder Cup.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
PGA Tour Sends Message To Players Regarding Genesis Invitational As LA Fires Continue
The PGA Tour sent an memo out on Thursday in relation to the Genesis Invitational - which is set to be hosted by Riviera Country Club next month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Star As GB&I Thrash Continental Europe In Ryder Cup-Style Prep Event
Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Great Britain & Ireland thumped Continental Europe 17-8 at the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Star As GB&I Thrash Continental Europe In Ryder Cup-Style Prep Event
Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Great Britain & Ireland thumped Continental Europe 17-8 at the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Many Points Did Each Player Win At The Team Cup?
Great Britain & Ireland secured a comfortable victory against Continental Europe at the Team Cup – here is how many points each player contributed
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'He's Been Something Special' - Paul McGinley Backs One Particular Player To Star In Ryder Cup
Speaking at the Team Cup, the former Ryder Cup captain revealed that Team Europe are looking at 'two or three rookies' for 2025, with McGinley giving Matthieu Pavon very high-praise
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Rory McIlroy Tipped For India Debut In Lucrative New Tournament
The Hindustan Times is reporting that Delhi Golf Club will host a $5 million event towards the latter stages of the DP World Tour's 2025 campaign
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Team Cup 2025: Format, Teams, How To Watch - Everything You Need To Know
Find out everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Team Cup between Great Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?
There have been hundreds of tournaments played throughout 2024 and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team nominate their most entertaining events from the season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Was The Out-And-Out Shock Of The Year' - Which Moment In Golf Stood Out Above All Else?
2024 has been a year of huge shocks on and off the golf course and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team have discussed which particular moment stood out to them
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'The Hardest Category To Judge' - Who Recorded Golf's Round Of The Year?
We've been treated to some excellent rounds in 2024 and, below, the Golf Monthly team have given their thoughts on which one they think was the best
By Matt Cradock Published