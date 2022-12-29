Official World Golf Ranking Sanctions 54-Hole Tour (That Isn't LIV Golf)

The Official World Golf Ranking has announced that the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana has been awarded world ranking points, sending a subtle, and clear, message to LIV Golf.

The tour was founded in 2017 and has, according to the OWGR, "continually worked toward the standards required to become an OWGR Eligible Golf Tour."

The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana is similar to LIV in that it runs 54-hole tournaments but crucially its events feature a 36-hole cut - something that LIV currently doesn't offer. It also conducts a qualifying school and provides opportunities for local and regional players, therefore meeting the 'OWGR Eligibility and Format Criteria'.

The tour, which had 11 events in its 2022 season, has also hosted tournaments in conjunction with the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, which is a feeder to the main PGA Tour.

The successful application process took 16 months according to the OWGR, meaning that LIV Golf would gain world ranking points in October if its application process were to take the same time. The majority of LIV Golfers have dropped in the world rankings this year, although 16 have earned invitations to the 2022 Masters after Augusta National confirmed that all players who have met eligibility will be allowed to tee it up in the year's first men's Major.

“This is a significant milestone for golf and OWGR is deeply encouraged by the achievement and the continued efforts in the advancement of the sport of golf in Mexico," OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson said. "We look forward to watching the progress of Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana as it continues to play a key role in the development of players from the region."