Official World Golf Ranking Sanctions 54-Hole Tour (That Isn't LIV Golf)
The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana has gained OWGR points after a 16-month application process
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The Official World Golf Ranking has announced that the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana has been awarded world ranking points, sending a subtle, and clear, message to LIV Golf.
The tour was founded in 2017 and has, according to the OWGR, "continually worked toward the standards required to become an OWGR Eligible Golf Tour."
The Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana is similar to LIV in that it runs 54-hole tournaments but crucially its events feature a 36-hole cut - something that LIV currently doesn't offer. It also conducts a qualifying school and provides opportunities for local and regional players, therefore meeting the 'OWGR Eligibility and Format Criteria'.
The tour, which had 11 events in its 2022 season, has also hosted tournaments in conjunction with the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, which is a feeder to the main PGA Tour.
The successful application process took 16 months according to the OWGR, meaning that LIV Golf would gain world ranking points in October if its application process were to take the same time. The majority of LIV Golfers have dropped in the world rankings this year, although 16 have earned invitations to the 2022 Masters after Augusta National confirmed that all players who have met eligibility will be allowed to tee it up in the year's first men's Major.
“This is a significant milestone for golf and OWGR is deeply encouraged by the achievement and the continued efforts in the advancement of the sport of golf in Mexico," OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson said. "We look forward to watching the progress of Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana as it continues to play a key role in the development of players from the region."
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x