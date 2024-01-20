'Nothing But Kind, Funny And Self Depreciating' - Paige Spiranac And Bryson DeChambeau Team Up After Previous Harsh Words

Paige Spiranac and Bryson DeChambeau have teamed up to shoot a video together, with the social media influencer taking back some of her previous comments about the LIV Golf captain.

Spiranac, who is the most followed golf personality on Instagram, has had some harsh words to say about the US Open champion in the past. Most famously, after DeChambeau suggested that Augusta National should be a par-67 in 2020, Spiranac claimed: “Bryson gets a lot of s*** and kind of deservedly."

However, the 30-year-old has changed her tune after spending time on the course with the Crushers GC Captain.

"Have to give credit where credit is due to @b_dechambeau! I’ve publicly trolled him in the past but in person, he was nothing but kind, funny, and self-deprecating," she said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Total opposite from how I perceived him over the years. And you would think I should know better because it happens to me everyday. I’m excited for you to see the content we’ve been shooting and an opportunity for you to get to know us both better! Coming soon."

Whilst on the course, DeChambeau and Spiranac also took part in an Instagram Q&A, with the Major champion offering up some words of advice to younger players.

"Hit down on the golf ball a little more and don't hit the big ball until you hit the small ball," he said when asked how to build a more consistent golf swing. "Small ball, before big ball."

What's more, DeChambeau was then asked which golf rule he would change, with his response being: "Add a rule that you can take relief out of a fairway divot."

As well as his following on social media, DeChambeau also has a hugely popular YouTube channel with over 460,000 subscribers. In the past, he has filmed matches with fellow LIV stars Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson.