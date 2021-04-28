Eight bays will feature Foresight Sports' cutting-edge performance and entertainment technology

Norwich Family Golf Centre Becomes UK’s First Foresight Range

Norwich Family Golf Centre has partnered with leading golf-range technology creator, Foresight Sports, to become the first driving range in the UK to install Total Range.

This cutting-edge performance and entertainment technology will bring a new dimension to the practice facilities and provide the ultimate driving range experience to golfers of all ages and abilities.

Eight bays will be equipped with Total Range, which is built around Foresight Sports’ renowned GCQuad launch monitor.

Golfers stopping by will now be able to lean on the same data that is used by the best players in the world to inform their practise.

Driving ranges at tour stops year-round are littered with GCQuads, as evidenced at the 2021 Masters where nine of the world’s top 10 took to the fabled Augusta National turf with their launch monitor in tow.

But it’s not all work and no play. As well as being able to utilise the Foresight Sports’ ultra high-speed camera to hone your skills and access real-time performance feedback, there are a host of fun challenges and competitions available for times when you want to enjoy the lighter side of the game.

“It certainly has something for everyone, beginners to professionals, families and children, it provides an experience for everyone to enjoy,” said Jamie Goose, Director of the Bawburgh Group who own Norwich Family Golf Centre.

“The software even allows golfers to have their own FSX Live account, that means all the shots they record during a session on the range will be stored within their online account and can be viewed at any time – so customers can truly see how their game is progressing.”

The facility in Norwich is the first in the UK, joining a number of premium venues worldwide, to put its trust in Foresight Sports’ driving range technology.