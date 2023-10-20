Norman On One Knee As Gooch Gets Super Bowl Style Championship Ring

Greg Norman's always been one for the flamboyant, so it was no surprise at the extravagant nature of how Talor Gooch was crowned LIV Golf champion.

It was also no surprise that the piece of jewellery he handed the American was also on the extravagant side, with Gooch given a lavish championship ring.

An American sports tradition sees the champions of all the major leagues get championship rings, and LIV Golf has decided to follow suit.

Gooch won three times during the LIV Golf season to help win the individual title and a whopping $18million.

He also won the LIV Golf championship ring, which Norman handed to him on stage in Miami by dropping to his knee in proposal fashion.

"I had no idea about it until last night," said Gooch. "I had no idea. It's so, so cool.

Made by celebrity jeweller Ben Baller, the 14 karat yellow gold ring has 10 carats of diamonds, and Gooch says he'll "wear it enough" as he celebrates his victory.

"Like me, everyone was like blown away," Gooch added. "Like, Ben Baller just made that? That's so cool. So, so cool."

(Image credit: LIV Golf)

Ahead of the Team Championship in Miami, Gooch says he's still focused on helping Bubba Watson's Range Goats try and win the team event, and maybe another ring.

"We still have a task at hand this week, so it's easy for me to quickly get focused on this week," Gooch added. "I don't know if they are doing team rings, but I would love to have a second ring for a team ring.

"We have got something to do this week, and after this week is done is when I think I'll kind of be able to sit back and really relish what happened. We have a job to do this week and then we can celebrate."