The Incredible 400/1 Odds Nick Taylor Defied En Route To His Sony Open Win
As late as the 18th hole at Waiʻalae Country Club, the Canadian was listed as a rank outsider for the title until one shot catapulted him into the mix...
It would be fair to say that very few people expected Nick Taylor to win the Sony Open in Hawaii pre-tournament, with odds of +11000 (110/1) highlighting the lack of belief bookmakers had in the Canadian's chances.
That price was largely understandable, in all fairness, with the Winnipeg-born golfer having failed to record an individual top-10 since winning the WM Phoenix Open and managed just two top-25s in the same period. In addition, his putting stats have seldom pointed in the right direction for several months.
However, Taylor had enjoyed himself at each of the past three iterations of the Sony Open, finishing T11th in 2021 and T7th at both the 2023 and 2024 runnings.
And to further prove that the bookies aren't always correct, his compatriot - Corey Conners - was listed as second favorite behind Hideki Matsuyama but missed the cut.
In the end, it was Taylor who had the last laugh after seeing off Nico Echavarria at the second playoff hole - consequently taking his own record in extra holes on the PGA Tour to 3-0 (Canadian Open, WM Phoenix Open, Sony Open).
Taylor was just 0.4% to win (1 in 250) when he got to 18 tee. Spaun/Jaeger both -16 thru 15Echavarria -15 thru 16Taylor -14 thru 17January 13, 2025
But before sinking the vital putt, the five-time PGA Tour champion's odds fluctuated significantly - both during the final round and along the closing holes.
Taylor navigated the opening six holes on Sunday at even par - trading a birdie and a bogey at the second and third, respectively - before losing another shot at the 7th. At that point, he was five strokes off the lead and priced at +10000 (100/1) to reign supreme.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That number was slashed considerably just a matter of holes later after the 36-year-old made gains on holes eight through 11, dropping his title chances to a reasonable +3300 (33/1).
Yet, six consecutive pars did little to aid his chances of winning as JJ Spaun and Stephan Jaeger reached 15-under - one shot in front. Per Data Golf, the World No.29 carried a 0.4% chance of triumphing at that stage - he was a one in 250 shot.
Nick Taylor was 400/1 to win hitting his second shot on the 72nd hole 🤯This might be the most insane odds shift we've ever seen @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/Z5zAXZVnmEJanuary 13, 2025
Stood in the middle of the 18th fairway, Taylor was trailing by two and fully aware his only chance of adding another PGA Tour title to his trophy cabinet was by making eagle. At that point, his odds of winning - according to FanDuel Sportsbook - were +40000 (400/1).
Curiously, even though Taylor slightly miscued his approach and watched it roll off the back of the green to the left side, his title odds dropped down to +25000 (250/1). Faced with an eagle chip - his last opportunity to muscle in on the trophy hunt - Taylor achieved the unlikely, ultimately dropping his price to +300 (3/1).
During the first extra hole against Echavarria, Taylor was priced at +160 (3/2) as he was forced to make a birdie which ultimately extended the playoff. But once the Colombian ran into trouble on the next go round, Taylor was free to laugh in the face of those who had doubted him and crown himself the PGA Tour's latest surprise champion.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
The Unconventional Strategy Used By Four-Time PGA Tour Winner Charley Hoffman At The Sony Open
Charley Hoffman played the 18th differently to many at the Sony Open in Hawaii, as his line off the final tee yielded three birdies at Waialae Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TaylorMade Qi10 vs TaylorMade Qi35 Driver: Read Our Full Head-To-Head Verdict
TaylorMade have a new driver on the market to replace the hugely popular 2024 model. The Qi10 is a tough act to follow, so how does the new Qi35 compare? We put both of them to the test to find out.
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
The Unconventional Strategy Used By Four-Time PGA Tour Winner Charley Hoffman At The Sony Open
Charley Hoffman played the 18th differently to many at the Sony Open in Hawaii, as his line off the final tee yielded three birdies at Waialae Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nick Taylor Claims Thrilling Sony Open In Hawaii Playoff Win Over Nico Echavarria
The Canadian claimed his fifth PGA Tour title after beating the Colombian in the second hole of a playoff
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Sends Message To Players Regarding Genesis Invitational As LA Fires Continue
The PGA Tour sent an memo out on Thursday in relation to the Genesis Invitational - which is set to be hosted by Riviera Country Club next month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth Lays Out PGA Tour Return At Pebble Beach Following Wrist Surgery
The three-time Major winner is ready to return to action at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after undergoing successful surgery on a long-term wrist injury in August
By Mike Hall Published
-
7 Big Names Who Missed The Sony Open In Hawaii Cut
The Sony Open in Hawaii is set up to be an intriguing watch over the weekend but, along with those who made the cut, there were a number of big names who didn't
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Announces Creator Series With Golf Influencers
There is set to be three 'creator' events during PGA Tour weeks this year as the circuit continues to lean into the influencer space
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Pro Calls On PGA Tour To 'Wake Up' After Grant Horvat's Tiger Woods Announcement
PGA Tour golfer, Michael Kim has implored the US circuit to start engaging more with content creators on YouTube in order to help boost its popularity
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Watch TGL Golf: Live Streams & TV Channels As Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's New Hi-Tech League Begins
A new indoor league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy gets underway in 2025 – here's all the information on how to watch TGL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Roderick Easdale Last updated