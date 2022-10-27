Nick Jonas And PXG Reveal All-New Apparel Collaboration

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PXG has announced its first ever collaboration with Nick Jonas, due to drop later this year. The brand has partnered with the global pop superstar and fellow golf aficionado to develop a modern and fashionable collection of golf-inspired hats, bags, socks and slides that deliver performance, comfort and style on course. The announcement comes just a few days after the new PXG 0211 series of drivers, fairway woods and hybrids was announced in what is proving to be a busy end of 2022 for the brand.

Renee Parsons, President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparal said of the collaboration, "Bob [my husband and PXG founder] and I are around the game of golf almost every day of our lives. We love how it brings us together with others who share our passion. Someone who's almost as big of a golf nut as Bob is our friend and pop music icon Nick Jonas. Just like Bob and me, Nick was frustrated with trying to find the fits and performance features that stylish players are looking for. So, we decided to collaborate to create a collection of golf apparel and accessories that deliver something much needed to the game - true style together with true performance."

The PXG x NJ collection offers on-trend, well detailed and comfortable clothing and accessories that is designed to exceed the expectations of golfers around the world. The limited edition collection will feature 15 apparel styles and nine accessories that will be available from PXG.com and in PXG stores from November 15th 2022.

Image 1 of 2 The Knitted Tee is one of the highlights of the PXG x NJ collab. (Image credit: PXG )

(Image credit: PXG )

Speaking about his first foray into the golf apparel market, Nick Jonas said, "This collection is a true collaboration between Renee and me, we both share the same passion for golf and fashion, and we wanted this to be apparent in the capsule. The group of styles are trend-driven, sporty and technical and have the same unique edge and boldness that I infuse in all my projects."

Some of Jonas' favourites from the PXG x NJ collaboration include and PXG x NJ Multi Stripe Polo, Knitted Tee and Double Pleated Pant. To celebrate the launch of this capsule, PXG will be hosting pop-up events in New York City and Los Angeles. The New York City event on November 15, 2022 in Soho will recreate the exclusive clubhouse experience of Scottsdale National Golf Course, which shares ownership with PXG. Visitors will be able to book a 'tee time' to access the event, which will also feature a moderated conversation with Nick and Renee about golf, fashion and lifestyle. The Los Angeles pop-up event on November 17-20 will be hosted by Trendy Golf at their industrial, golf-centric event space.