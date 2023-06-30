NFL Duo Mahomes And Kelce Beat NBA's Curry And Thompson In The Match

Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce emerged with a 3&2 victory over NBA pair Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest edition of The Match in Las Vegas.

Thanks mostly to Curry's impressive golf game, he and Golden State Warriors teammate Thompson went into the contest at The Wynn as big favourites, but they fell behind early to the two-time Super Bowl champions and could never recover.

The meeting between four of the biggest sports stars in America drew a decent crowd, but it was at times a dangerous game following the fourball with wayward shots straying into the fans on a few occasions.

After halving the first of the 12 holes they were playing in the contest, Kelce and Mahomes combined as they have been for years with the Chiefs to swiftly open up a big lead.

One of the best ever quarterback-tight end combinations in NFL history went 4 Up after just six holes, with the basketball stars well on the back foot.

The NBA duo pulled it back over the next few holes but it was all over on the 10th hole as the NFL stars claimed the spoils.

Nobody could manage to win the $2m charity prize for a hole-in-one on the special challenge hole, while several fans came under fire as 'fore' was shouted on numerous occasions.

This was the eighth edition of The Match and the first time that two different sports were represented but no golfers had taken part in the event - but it was still a success with $35m raised for charity.

It all started with Tiger Woods taking on Phil Mickelson back in 2018, with the likes of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady taking place in subsequent editions.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka's grudge match drew 1.2m viewers, while the first event with no golfers involved took place last year when Brady and Mahomes were joined by Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers in a battle among NFL quarterbacks.