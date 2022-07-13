New Ping Irons Spotted At 150th Open At St Andrews
A prototype Ping iron has been spotted in the bag of players at the 150th Open Championship
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
New Ping Irons Spotted At 150th Open At St Andrews
The Open Championship is often a testing ground for new product to be tried and even put in play despite it being arguably the most important event on a player's schedule. Just like Rory McIlroy adding a new club to his bag ahead of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, a new prototype Ping iron has been spotted in the bags of Tyrrell Hatton and Stewart Cink.
Based on images published by Sports Marketing Surveys (@SMS_on_tour) on Instagram (below), the new irons are the Ping i230 irons and look likely to be the replacement for the i210 iron, which remains one of the best Ping irons originally launched back in July 2018. Upon first glance, they appear quite similar. On the eye, they seem to have a longer blade length in the longer irons and a more compact profile in the shorter irons with less offset, meeting the balance of forgiveness, workability and pleasing visual aesthetics which has become synonymous with Ping i-series in recent years.
A post shared by Sports Marketing Surveys (@sms_on_tour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
One noticeable difference to the previous i210 model however, is the introduction of the weight screw in the toe of the iron. These are present throughout the set and follow a similar design to that of the i525, i59 and Blueprint iron which all have a tungsten screw in the toe for maximising ball speed and forgiveness. It would appear Ping has adopted something similar in the new i230 iron. The i230 irons also appear to feature the extra grooves on the face that we saw in the i59 and i525 that are said to deliver more consistent spin from different lies.
The i525, i59 and Blueprint irons are made from forged metal and that is indicated on the iron itself however, there is no mention on the i230s relatively clean cavity design. It is likely the i230 iron is a cast head and will feature some sort of elastomer insert behind the face to improve the feel, but this is all speculation at this time.
They are straight in the bag of at least two of Ping's leading staff players and are likely to be designed with the better player in mind. Be sure to check back in with Golf Monthly for a full and comprehensive review if and when the i230 irons launch.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
- Joel Tadman Technical Editor
-
-
5 Golf Accessories You Need To Pick Up This Prime Day
Take a look at five of the best golf accessories deals to be had this Amazon Prime Day.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
I Own This Cobalt Laser, And You Should Get One Too On Amazon Prime Day
You might not have heard of Cobalt Golf, but the Q-6 Slope rangefinder is as good as it gets and available right now at an incredible price
By Chris Wallace • Published
-
Open Championship Field - St Andrews 2022
The biggest names in golf are all set to be in action at St Andrews
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
The Open Championship TV Coverage 2022
Make sure you miss none of the action from the Old Course at St. Andrews, host of the 2022 Open Championship.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
The Open Championship 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the 150th Open Championship hosted at St. Andrews.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Open Championship Prize Money and Purse Breakdown 2022
The total prize fund has risen by 22% for the 150th Open up to $14m, with the winner taking home $2.5m
By Andrew Wright • Published