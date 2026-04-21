New Kirkland Wedge Hits USGA Conforming List

Hundreds of clubs have hit the USGA's Conforming List throughout 2026, with one of the most eye-catching coming in the form of Kirkland this week.

Known for producing golf equipment that provides premium performance without breaking the bank, a new wedge was the big talking point on Tuesday, as a Signature Forged model hit the Conforming List for the first time.

(Image credit: USGA Conforming List)

As is the case with any club that makes its way onto the USGA's Conforming List, little is known about it, but what we can tell you is that a 52°, 56° and 60° appears in both right and left handed options.

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Usually, the best wedges will feature different grind and sole options but, with the Kirkland Signature, there is no proof to say that this is the case, given that their previous wedges didn't have this option.

One notable point is the addition of 'Forged' on the back of the club. In the past, we've seen 'Milled Face Technology' on both generations of wedges, but that seems to have been replaced for 2026.

For those wondering, 'forged' wedges are constructed from a solid billet of steel, whereby heat, pressure and tooling dyes are used to shape the club. The aim of it is to provide more feedback and control at impact.

Kirkland's three-piece wedge set was incredibly popular due to its value (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

It remains unclear as to whether these wedges will hit the market and, indeed, how much they will cost if they do.

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In the past, Costco sold their Gen2 cast wedges for around $160 for a three-piece set. Being a forged model, that number will likely be higher, but still significantly cheaper than that of other brands.

When do we think they will go on the market? In all honesty, we don't know.

Making an educated guess, brand's products usually hit retailers around eight weeks after making it on the USGA Conforming List.

TaylorMade's Qi4D range, for example, hit the USGA list in mid-November before going on sale in late-January, while Costco's previous wedges were around 10 weeks from Conforming List to retailers, meaning it could be as early as June.

If, or when, they do go to retail, they would sit alongside Kirkland's driver, as well as its irons, golf ball and putter.