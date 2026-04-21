New Kirkland Wedge Hits USGA Conforming List
A Kirkland wedge hit the USGA's Conforming List at the start of this week, with the forged design and construction a first for the company
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Hundreds of clubs have hit the USGA's Conforming List throughout 2026, with one of the most eye-catching coming in the form of Kirkland this week.
Known for producing golf equipment that provides premium performance without breaking the bank, a new wedge was the big talking point on Tuesday, as a Signature Forged model hit the Conforming List for the first time.
As is the case with any club that makes its way onto the USGA's Conforming List, little is known about it, but what we can tell you is that a 52°, 56° and 60° appears in both right and left handed options.Article continues below
Usually, the best wedges will feature different grind and sole options but, with the Kirkland Signature, there is no proof to say that this is the case, given that their previous wedges didn't have this option.
One notable point is the addition of 'Forged' on the back of the club. In the past, we've seen 'Milled Face Technology' on both generations of wedges, but that seems to have been replaced for 2026.
For those wondering, 'forged' wedges are constructed from a solid billet of steel, whereby heat, pressure and tooling dyes are used to shape the club. The aim of it is to provide more feedback and control at impact.
It remains unclear as to whether these wedges will hit the market and, indeed, how much they will cost if they do.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
In the past, Costco sold their Gen2 cast wedges for around $160 for a three-piece set. Being a forged model, that number will likely be higher, but still significantly cheaper than that of other brands.
When do we think they will go on the market? In all honesty, we don't know.
Making an educated guess, brand's products usually hit retailers around eight weeks after making it on the USGA Conforming List.
TaylorMade's Qi4D range, for example, hit the USGA list in mid-November before going on sale in late-January, while Costco's previous wedges were around 10 weeks from Conforming List to retailers, meaning it could be as early as June.
If, or when, they do go to retail, they would sit alongside Kirkland's driver, as well as its irons, golf ball and putter.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.