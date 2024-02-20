New Kirkland Signature KS2 Putter Spotted
Having recently released a new USGA-conforming driver and set of irons, images have surfaced on social media of a fresh putter from Costco's Kirkland Signature golf brand
Kirkland Signature golf equipment has earned something of a cult status among fans - despite not featuring out on tour - due to marketing itself as one of the leading brands when it comes to the best budget golf clubs and value balls.
As a result, a plethora of keen amateurs throughout the world carry a variety of Kirkland Signature equipment with them onto the course as they look to enjoy their golf without shelling out premium prices.
Sold by wholesaler Costco, Kirkland Signature has released a new driver and irons in the past few months - adding to its wedges, putter and balls released in recent years - all of which have flown from the shelves. And now, those same eager buyers may soon be able to pick up a new style of Kirkland Signature putter too.
That's after a fresh flat stick was spotted by @theequipmentjunkie on Instagram via pictures from @no_coast_golf. It is in a ‘fang’ style shape with white alignment lines to guide players on face aim from above.
The first Kirkland Signature putter possessed a more classic Anser-style head, whereas the 'KS2' has been designed as a mallet, which may also feature adjustable weights underneath to dial in the feel.
In addition, the 'KS2' will feature a single-bend shaft and likely a SuperStroke grip as well. But unfortunately for those who like the look of this reported fresh Kirkland offering, it is currently not known when it will be released to the public. Kirkland’s initial entry into the putter market came in 2020, with the blade model retailing at $150.
Kirkland's owners, Costco were recently taken to court by TaylorMade over five alleged patent infringements in relation to the Signature irons and the latter's popular P790 equivalent. The golf equipment manufacturer is also suing the wholesaler for alleged "false and misleading statements in violation."
“The accused products copy many features and technologies from TaylorMade’s P790 irons and the asserted patents,” TaylorMade's complaint stated in the Southern District Court of California against Costco and the Kirkland Signature irons designer Southern California Design Company.
Costco's Kirkland Signature irons were priced at $499 and sold out almost immediately.
TaylorMade Golf gave this statement to Golf Monthly in January: "Our P790 irons not only revolutionized the filled-iron category, but also invented a new category in Player’s Distance Irons. They quickly became iconic in the marketplace due to their superior technology and performance for all golfers, as well as their overall sales success.
"So, when another company seeks to imitate our products, we take it very seriously and take immediate action. Not only are we protecting our intellectual property, but we are also seeking to protect golfers who may be duped and misled into thinking cheaper imitations will perform at the same level as the original."
Golf Monthly contacted Costco for comment but received no reply.
