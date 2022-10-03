New Jack Nicklaus Golf And Residential Development In Scotland Unveiled

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It has been announced that the first Jack Nicklaus-branded residential golf community in Europe is set to open at Stonehaven, near Aberdeen.

The 18-time Major winner has teamed up with developer FM Group to build a community with luxury homes at the Ury Estate around an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course currently under construction.

The first of three phases of the 1,600 acre development will include fully self-build plots and five-bedroom homes within The Nicklaus Village and is set to open in 2024. It will offer people the chance to either buy or build their home, which will overlook the course and offer views of Ury Castle.

Speaking about development, the three-time Open winner said: “I’m proud to be launching my first branded real estate development in Europe in Scotland, the home of golf, which holds a very special place in my heart. Ury Estate is a unique development which is set to be one of the world’s most prestigious golfing destinations. We are delighted to be creating the opportunity for people to buy or build their dream home at the course. The Nicklaus Village at Ury Estate offers a luxury lifestyle experience, with family homes situated in a country setting affording a spectacular panorama of the Aberdeenshire countryside and coastline.”

Meanwhile, Dirk Bouts, the Senior Designer at Nicklaus Design has offered some hints as to what players experiencing the course can expect when it’s completed. He said: “Jack made sure that the golf course relates to the castle as much as possible. He also maximised the use of the existing river and burns, incorporating other features like existing stone walls and bridges, playing through treed areas and open fields and, of course, taking advantage of the magnificent views all around."

President of Nicklaus Brands Andy O’Brien was equally enthusiastic about the project. He said: “From the moment Jack and our design team set foot on this historic piece of property over a decade ago, we knew it was going to be special in many ways. We are proud to be launching our first branded real estate development in Europe in Scotland, the home of golf, which holds such a special place in Jack’s career.”

Prices will range from £600,000 for fully-serviced self-build plots, and from £950,000 for the luxury homes.