New Female Celebrity Golf Series Aiming To Grow The Game

Slingsby's celebrity series aims to inspire greater female participation in the game of golf

Slingsby Gin, sponsor of the BMW PGA Championship, has launched its celebrity golf academy to encourage greater participation in women’s golf.

Singer-songwriter Fleur East, TV presenter Helen Skelton, Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham, and broadcaster Bela Shah, will begin their six-month journey from novice to competitor, with one eventually qualifying to take part in the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am.

With the support of Callaway Europe, all four will be guided on their way by PGA professionals who will provide weekly one-on-one tuition to ensure they are as prepared as can be.

When asked about her involvement, Fleur East said: “I like to be able to inspire and create change, to be part of a movement. It’s really exciting to take on something new and be involved in something that’s bigger than me.

“I like to say I’m not competitive but the moment I’m faced with a challenge, something I can win, something I can compete in, then the fire is ignited within me!”

For East and her fellow competitors, the task is simple: learn to play golf in six months before battling it out for a spot in the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am. From there, it’s a case of mixing it with some of the best players in the world, as well as a host of other famous names, at the Wentworth Club in September – a daunting prospect even for seasoned golfers.

And not only will the winner of the play-off – to be held over Wentworth’s East course – be granted a place in the Pro-Am, but they will also receive a £5,000 bonus cheque to donate to a charity of their choice.

However, the bigger picture is about using this series as a launchpad to boost female participation in not only this event, but also in the game itself. With support from England Golf and The PGA, Slingsby hope to highlight that golf is a game for anyone and inspire newcomers to pick up a club.

Marcus Black, co-founder of Slingsby Gin, said: “We’re so pleased to have these four inspirational and influential women as part of our inaugural Academy. The enthusiasm and competitiveness Fleur, Helen, Natalie and Bela have shown already, despite the courses being closed has been incredible.

“With their involvement in this campaign, we can let women know that golf is a sport that can be built into busy life schedules allowing you to be active and enjoy socialising with friends at the same time.”

The first episode of the five-part female celebrity golf series will be available to watch on Slingsby’s social media channels from April 6th, with clips throughout the journey also being broadcast on Sky Sports.