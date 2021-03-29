Golf Is Back! – Golfers In England Return To The Fairways

After a very long 12 weeks, golf courses are back open in England!

The courses have been manicured. The clubs are cleaned. The golfers are back!

Today marks the first time golf courses have been open in England since 4th January as lockdown measures in the country begin to ease.

After a 12 week shutdown, golfers are getting back out onto the fairways today – and how we have missed it!

We’ve already seen a barefooted golfer play 18 holes in 42 minutes and another tee off at 12.01am!

