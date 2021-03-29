Golf Is Back! – Golfers In England Return To The Fairways

Elliott Heath

After a very long 12 weeks, golf courses are back open in England!

The courses have been manicured. The clubs are cleaned. The golfers are back!

Today marks the first time golf courses have been open in England since 4th January as lockdown measures in the country begin to ease.

After a 12 week shutdown, golfers are getting back out onto the fairways today – and how we have missed it!

We’ve already seen a barefooted golfer play 18 holes in 42 minutes and another tee off at 12.01am!

Left to right, Charlie Beattie (aged 80), Dave Carter (aged 73) and Lee Anderson (aged 81) were the first party of golfers to return to playing at Falmouth Golf Club on March 29, 2021 in Falmouth, England. A combined age of 234! Isn’t golf great? (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

2021 Open venue Royal St George’s welcomes its first golfers (and dog) back to the links! (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

