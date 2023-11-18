Nelly Korda Makes Hole-In-One At CME Group Tour Championship
The Olympic gold medalist made the ace at the eighth hole during her third round of the LPGA Tour's finale
Considering how well Nelly Korda has been playing in the past few years, it is perhaps surprising that she hasn't made a hole-in-one since the age of 11... Now though, some 14 years later, the American has broken the curse!
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
Playing the third round of the CME Group Tour Championship, which hosts the LPGA Tour's season ender, the 25-year-old began her day six shots back of Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka.
However, Korda is one of the best players in the world and, when she opened her third round with birdies at the par 5 first and sixth, she was gradually moving up the leaderboard and putting her name amongst those at the top.
A par at the seventh followed and, as she came to the par 3 eighth, it was the magic moment which followed, with Korda's tee shot majestically gliding through the air and landing just short of the flag. From there, it never left the hole, rolling in for her first ace in over a decade.
Understandably, the celebrations were wild, especially as Korda's group were selected for feature group coverage. In the video, the Major winner can be seen high-fiving her playing partner Hyo Joo Kim, as well as both her and Kim's caddies.
The hole-in-one was the second of the week, following Jenny Shin's effort at the same hole just 24 hours earlier and, with the ace, Korda's shot is the 20th hole-in-one of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.
