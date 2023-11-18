Nelly Korda Makes Hole-In-One At CME Group Tour Championship

The Olympic gold medalist made the ace at the eighth hole during her third round of the LPGA Tour's finale

Nelly Korda makes a hole-in-one and high fives her caddie
(Image credit: Twitter:@LPGA)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Considering how well Nelly Korda has been playing in the past few years, it is perhaps surprising that she hasn't made a hole-in-one since the age of 11... Now though, some 14 years later, the American has broken the curse!

A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)

A photo posted by on

Playing the third round of the CME Group Tour Championship, which hosts the LPGA Tour's season ender, the 25-year-old began her day six shots back of Alison Lee and Nasa Hataoka.

However, Korda is one of the best players in the world and, when she opened her third round with birdies at the par 5 first and sixth, she was gradually moving up the leaderboard and putting her name amongst those at the top.

A par at the seventh followed and, as she came to the par 3 eighth, it was the magic moment which followed, with Korda's tee shot majestically gliding through the air and landing just short of the flag. From there, it never left the hole, rolling in for her first ace in over a decade.

Nelly Korda chats with her caddie during the third round of the CME Group Tour Championship

Korda is looking for her second win of 2023, after claiming the Aramco Team Series London event back in July

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Understandably, the celebrations were wild, especially as Korda's group were selected for feature group coverage. In the video, the Major winner can be seen high-fiving her playing partner Hyo Joo Kim, as well as both her and Kim's caddies. 

The hole-in-one was the second of the week, following Jenny Shin's effort at the same hole just 24 hours earlier and, with the ace, Korda's shot is the 20th hole-in-one of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸