Nelly Korda Set To Return At Evian Championship After Dog Bite

World No.1 Nelly Korda is back in action this week at the fourth Major of the year, the Evian Championship, after suffering an injury from a dog bite.

Korda missed her title defense at the Aramco Team Series last week, saying she needed time to recover after getting “bitten by a dog”.

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London," Korda wrote on Instagram last month.

"On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully."

Alison Lee, who suffered a serious dog bite in January that left her in hospital for three days, said Korda reached out to her for advice.

“She asked me a lot about what my symptoms were when I got my dog bite,” Lee said at last week’s event at The Centurion Club.

"My dog bite got seriously infected, so I was actually hospitalized for three days. But yeah, it's an unfortunate circumstance and definitely scary. She got bitten by a dog that she didn't know, it was just at a random coffee shop. I am hoping for a speedy recovery for her.”

Korda appears to have fully recovered and is in France preparing for the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club this week.

The 25-year-old started her season with a stunning six wins in eight starts, but has since missed three consecutive cuts, including the US Women's Open and the Women's PGA Championship, where she shot a nine-over 81 in her second round after starting the day near the top of the leaderboard.

The two-time Major winner has yet to win the Evian, but finished in the top 10 in her previous two appearances at the event.