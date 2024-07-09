Nelly Korda Set To Return At Evian Championship After Dog Bite

The World No.1 is back in action this week after missing her title defense at the Aramco Team Series due to an injury from a dog bite

Nelly Korda of the United States of America pictured during a practice round prior to the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 09, 2024 in Evian-les-Bains.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Kulasingham
By
published

World No.1 Nelly Korda is back in action this week at the fourth Major of the year, the Evian Championship, after suffering an injury from a dog bite.

Korda missed her title defense at the Aramco Team Series last week, saying she needed time to recover after getting “bitten by a dog”. 

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London," Korda wrote on Instagram last month.

"On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully."

Alison Lee, who suffered a serious dog bite in January that left her in hospital for three days, said Korda reached out to her for advice.

“She asked me a lot about what my symptoms were when I got my dog bite,” Lee said at last week’s event at The Centurion Club.

"My dog bite got seriously infected, so I was actually hospitalized for three days. But yeah, it's an unfortunate circumstance and definitely scary. She got bitten by a dog that she didn't know, it was just at a random coffee shop. I am hoping for a speedy recovery for her.”

Korda appears to have fully recovered and is in France preparing for the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club this week.

The 25-year-old started her season with a stunning six wins in eight starts, but has since missed three consecutive cuts, including the US Women's Open and the Women's PGA Championship, where she shot a nine-over 81 in her second round after starting the day near the top of the leaderboard.

The two-time Major winner has yet to win the Evian, but finished in the top 10 in her previous two appearances at the event.

Topics
Women's Golf
Joel Kulasingham
Joel Kulasingham
News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸