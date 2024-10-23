5 Big Names In Danger Of Losing Their DP World Tour Cards This Week
There are several big names playing in Korea this week who need a positive result in order to retain DP World Tour playing rights in 2025...
It’s that time of the year when, for a handful of players, it doesn’t so much matter how you play as to where you finish. For those at risk of losing their DP World Tour card, it’s just a case of doing whatever they can to get over the line.
That line is 114th on the Race to Dubai, and there are some big names either side of this number. As well some notable names who will be sweating it out at the 2024 Genesis Championship in South Korea this week as they look to retain their cards, 10 other players are in the hunt for PGA Tour playing rights.
The '10 Cards Initiative' was a byproduct of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's strategic alliance which presented the leading 10 European-based players with the opportunity to play in America in the following campaign.
Anyone who is not already exempt and finishes among the leading golfers on the Race To Dubai rankings can pick up a card, which will open the a lot of doors on the other side of the Atlantic.
Here, though, are just five players will will be feeling the nerves for a different reason in Korea in what is the final opportunity to earn points to keep their DP World Tour playing rights.
Matthias Schwab – 110th
Not that long ago, the Austrian was being touted as a potential star, but the former top-ranked European in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, who was a big hit at Vanderbilt University, has had a quiet year.
Two missed cuts from two events in America tell the story of someone searching for a return to form. He’s been out of sorts in Europe, too, where he has missed the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
If there’s a positive, it’s the four sub par rounds he returned at last week’s Andalucia Masters.
Rafa Cabrera Bello – 121st
The Spaniard might have four DP World Tour victories on his CV, as well as a Ryder Cup appearance, but there have been few highlights to talk of this year.
What he does have going for him this week, having been a pro since 2005, is a lot of experience. He’ll need it to put the four successive missed cuts to one side and focus on the job in hand.
The worry for the 40-year-old from Gran Canaria, who finished in a tie for fourth at the Open in 2017, is that his last top-10 came way back in June.
James Morrison – 122nd
James Morrison will be playing his 430th DP World Tour event in South Korea, and he’s been a regular fixture on the European-based circuit ever since 2010, the year he won the first of his two tournaments at the Madeira Islands Open.
The Englishman’s other victory came at the Spanish Open in 2015. He would have dearly liked a big week in Spain again last week, but he missed the cut for the thirteenth time this season at the Andalucia Masters.
As far as good recent form goes, there’s none. He made the cut at Wentworth, but has suffered four missed cuts since then.
Adri Arnaus – 123rd
After securing his maiden DP World Tour title in 2022 at the Catalunya Championship, the Spaniard looked well set to forge a successful career on the DP World Tour.
The 30-year-old still has plenty of time to do so, although he’s not looking as comfortable as he did several seasons ago. He was a challenger for the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year Award in 2019 when he registered three runner-up finishes, and he’s in desperate need of some inspiration this week.
Eddie Pepperell – 124th
The two-time DP World Tour winner has missed as many cuts as he has made this year, and he’s yet to record a single top-10 finish.
Six years ago, the Englishman finished 14th on the season-long money list, recording two wins in the process – the Qatar Masters and the British Masters.
His tied 12th at Wentworth in September is his best finish so far this season. That it came at the DP World Tour’s flagship event is proof that Pepperell can deliver when it matters most – and now is the time to do just that.
Big names not at risk
A number of other names at the wrong end of the list stand out, although they are not in danger of losing their cards.
Sepp Straka and Matt Fitzpatrick sit at 119th and 132nd, but are exempt until the end of 2025 because they played in last year's Ryder Cup.
DP World Tour Rankings
|Player
|Race To Dubai Ranking
|Points
|Matthias Schwab
|110
|420.33
|Marcel Schneider
|111
|416.83
|Ryan Fox
|112
|408.49
|Ashun Wu
|113
|406.18
|Freddy Schott
|114
|402.85
|Marco Penge
|115
|401.59
|Santiago Tarrio
|116
|395.24
|Ivan Cantero
|117
|388.00
|Jannik De Bruyn
|118
|382.00
|Sepp Straka
|119
|374.35
|Masahiro Kawamura
|120
|364.92
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
