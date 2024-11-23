'My Story’s Still Not Done' - Joel Dahmen Makes 'Most Stressful' Putt In Battle For PGA Tour Card

Joel Dahmen’s fight to secure his PGA Tour playing rights will continue this weekend after he made one of the “most stressful” par putts of his career to make the cut on the 18th hole at the RSM Classic.

Had that five-footer stayed out, his fate would no longer have been in his hands – but he now has 36 holes to get back inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

“My story’s still not done,” Dahmen stated after his second round, as the American did his best to hold back the tears.

The 37-year-old, whose sole win on the PGA Tour came at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2021, knows he’s going to have to put himself through it again over the next two days, as he hopes to keep his playing privileges for next season.

“I still got more to write this weekend, for sure, but without having the opportunity to play this weekend, my story would be a lot shorter this year,” said Dahmen, who has recorded just one top-10 finish this season and has missed 10 cuts.

“I have a lot left in me and I’m going to give my all, but this weekend’s big, for sure.”

One of the stars of the Netflix docuseries, Full Swing, Dahmen started the week at No.124 in the FedEx Cup standings, just one spot inside the 125th position that keeps PGA Tour status for 2025.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Going into the weekend, he’s projected to be No. 126, but the composure he showed over the slippery putt on 18 shows that he’s up for the fight.

“Yeah, it was a great putt. I was very nervous,” admitted the American, who raced his 40-foot birdie effort on the last hole five feet by the hole.

“It wasn't the game winner, it was like the half-court shot to get us like at halftime. But without that and the way I played today, I wouldn't have anything this weekend.

“I'm hoping I play great this weekend and I hit 36 greens and I just kind of plod my way around and it's super easy, but that's not the way golf is.”

A look at the top 125 bubble with 36 holes to go @TheRSMClassic 🫧 pic.twitter.com/qSUAxa1c7RNovember 22, 2024

Elsewhere, Wesley Bryan, who started the week at No.125 in FedEx Cup points, played a four-hole stretch in three over late in his round to miss the cut, and is now projected No.127.

Away from Bryan, Zac Blair is now projected to be 125th after missing the cut, having come into the tournament at No.123.