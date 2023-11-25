Multiple-Time PGA Tour Winner Reveals Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis At Australian PGA Championship

Two-time PGA Tour winner, John Senden, revealed he had recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the Australian PGA Championship.

The Australian golfer, who won the Australian Open in 2006, competed this week at Royal Queensland Golf Club but missed the cut by just one shot. Following his round, the 52-year-old revealed the news when speaking to reports.

Senden confirmed that he is currently on medication and he intends to continue playing professional golf for as long as he is able. "I've got to stay in the gym, stay fit and stay open, because Parkinson's wants to close you down, wants to make you feel a bit more depressed," he told ABC Sport.

"I've got to stay playing, stay light-hearted about everything."

Senden began competing on the PGA Tour in 2002 and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 28 in March 2012. His maiden win in America came in the John Deere Classic in 2006, with the Australian winning for the second time in 2014 at the Valspar Championship.

While the veteran can still compete, playing golf with Parkison's does come with its challenges. In particular, managing his nerves and the inevitable tremors.

"It doesn't actually undermine my strength, it just sort of makes me feel a bit weird sometimes," he explained.

Senden last won on the PGA Tour in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I can be on the range warming up and feeling really good, but as soon as the anticipation of hitting the first shot or a difficult shot or even the name called on the first tee, all of a sudden my right arm starts shaking and I can't control that sometimes.

"I sort of stretch it or trigger it or get some bigger movements to get through this. It's not going to go away, but I'm still able to play and still enjoying golf."

While Senden may have missed the cut, the home fans could still be on for an Australian winner, with Min Woo Lee holding a three-shot lead heading into the final round.

The 25-year-old sits at -17, with Rikuya Hoshino his closest contender on -14. Fellow Australian Adam Scott is six shots back on -11.