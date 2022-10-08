Multiple DP World Tour Winner Hits Drive 50 Yards

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We've all had bizarre and embarrassing moments out on the golf course but, as is the way with golf, it's not just the amateurs who are prone to the odd poor shot, with four-time DP World Tour winner, Ashun Wu, finding out the hard way during the second round of the Open de España.

Claiming one victory already this year, the 37-year-old had been going along okay in Spain, as he carded a three-under-par front nine. However, following back-to-back double bogeys, he came to the 16th hole where, rather bizarrely, his tee shot only went 50 yards! What's more, he was then forced to chip on to a member's tee box, before going on to make yet another double bogey.

So, what actually happened? Well, Wu's drive on the par 4 16th clattered in to a tree and ricocheted back to him and the thick rough. After his drive, which measured 57 yards on the DP World Tour's website, he was faced with a tough decision.

Looking at the horrible lie, he was forced to chip out on to the nearest bit of short grass, which turned out to be a member's tee box. The thing is, the pitch shot wasn't easy either, with a small landing area the only possible target. Thankfully for Wu, he found the short grass, with the 37-year-old still facing 350 yards to the green.

Blasting a wood for his third, Wu hit yet another poor shot, as he left himself 12 foot for a double bogey. In the end, he rolled it in, as he made a third double bogey in a five hole stretch.

Wu had carded an eight-under-par round of 63 in round one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again, he bounced back well, as a birdie at the next hole was followed by a closing par and a four-over back nine of 39 for a one-over round of 72.