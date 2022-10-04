Spanish Open Preview, Field And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The DP World Tour heads to Spain for the first of three Iberian swing tournaments, the Spanish Open at Club de Campo de Villa de Madrid.

Last year, local player Rafa Cabrero Bello won his first title in four years in the tournament, defeating compatriot Adri Arnaus, and both return this year as they attempt to harness the support of the home crowd. It’s another Spaniard whose appearance will garner much of the attention, though. World No.6 Jon Rahm is in the field for his first tournament since finishing runner-up in last month's BMW PGA Championship.

Rahm has won the tournament twice, most recently in 2019 when he claimed victory by five shots ahead of Cabrero Bello and he’ll be confident of finding his best form as competition for the season-ending Race to Dubai gathers pace. If Rahm is to claim a hat-trick of wins in the tournament this week, he will become only the second player to do so. The first was Rahm's hero Seve Ballesteros, who achieved the feat with his final victory on the Tour in 1995. Other Spaniards in the field who will be confident of performing well include Jorge Campillo, Nacho Elvira, Alejandro Cañizares and Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.

Another player in the world’s top 50, Tommy Fleetwood, is also in the field. The World No.30 is playing in back-to-back tournaments after finishing tied for 22nd in last week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Fellow Englishman James Morrison, who won the tournament in 2015, also plays as he looks to break a seven-year run without a win since then.

After hosting its first event on the Tour in 1990, the Club de Campo de Villa de Madrid has become a regular, and has also been the venue for the Open de Madrid and Madrid Masters. Players will need to get to grips with a tree-lined parkland course with some challenging elevations if they're to challenge for the biggest prizes, which are increased from last year. The purse is €1.75m, up €250,000 on the 2021 event. The winner will earn €291,660, while the runner-up will win €194,440.

Below is the full field and prize breakdown for the 2022 Spanish Open.

Spanish Open Field 2022

Thomas Aiken

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Alvaro Jose Arizabaleta

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

Dave Coupland

Louis De Jager

Eduardo De La Riva

David Drysdale

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Nacho Elvira

Hugo Esposito

Ben Evans

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Scott Fernandez

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Rikard Karlberg

Niall Kearney

Jesper Kennegard

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Luis Masaveu

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Gavin Moynihan

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Pedro Oriol

Renato Paratore

Jacobo Pastor

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Carlos Pigem

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Jon Rahm

Richie Ramsay

Bernd Ritthammer

Robin Roussel

Juan Salama

Ricardo Santos

Jason Scrivener

Cormac Sharvin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Joel Sjöholm

Lee Slattery

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

Lucas Vacarisas

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Quim Vidal

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Huilin Zhang

Spanish Open Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st €291,660 2nd €194,440 3rd €109,550 4th €87,500 5th €74,200 6th €61,250 7th €52,500 8th €43,750 9th €39,200 10th €35,000 11th €32,200 12th €30,100 13th €28,175 14th €26,775 15th €25,725 16th €24,675 17th €23,625 18th €22,575 19th €21,700 20th €21,000 21st €20,300 22nd €19,775 23rd €19,250 24th €18,725 25th €18,200 26th €17,675 27th €17,150 28th €16,625 29th €16,100 30th €15,575 31st €15,050 32nd €14,525 33rd €14,000 34th €13,475 35th €13,125 36th €12,775 37th €12,425 38th €12,075 39th €11,725 40th €11,375 41st €11,025 42nd €10,675 43rd €10,325 44th €9,975 45th €9,625 46th €9,275 47th €8,925 48th €8,575 49th €8,225 50th €7,875 51st €7,525 52nd €7,175 53rd €6,825 54th €6,475 55th €6,125 56th €5,775 57th €5,425 58th €5,250 59th €5,075 60th €4,900 61st €4,725 62nd €4,550 63rd €4,375 64th €4,200 65th €4,025

Who Won The 2021 Spanish Open? Last year, Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello won his first tournament in four years. The Spaniard held his nerve to see off the challenge of compatriot Adri Arnaus in the first playoff hole.