Muirfield Handed Major Boost - Could Open Championship Return Be Next?
The R&A has announced that Muirfield will host the 2028 Senior Open in what could be a stepping stone for the Claret Jug finally returning to the East Lothian icon
Muirfield may just be a step closer to welcoming the Claret Jug back after The R&A announced it would host the ISPS Handa Senior Open in 2028.
The Open Championship has been staged 16 times at the iconic East Lothian course but not since 2013, firstly due to a controversy over female members and more recently thanks to a variety of logistical issues.
But perhaps the Claret Jug could be on its way back if news of the Senior Open returning is the shape of things to come.
The 2028 Senior Open will be played at Muirfield from 10-13 August as it returns for just the second time at the venue - following its debut back in 2007.
“We are thrilled to be returning to Muirfield for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in 2028," said championship director Edward Kitson.
“This will be just the second time that we have taken the Senior Open to this historic championship links. The golf course is rated by many as one of the best in the country and we look forward to seeing the legends of the game compete there once again in 2028."
The R&A's chief championships officer Johnnie Cole-Hamilton added: "Muirfield has a proud tradition of hosting the world’s leading professional and amateur events and remains an important venue for The R&A and all our championships.
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"We look forward to returning for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in 2028 and enjoying another memorable week of golf at this outstanding venue.”
As well as 16 Opens, Muirfield has played host to 11 Amateur Championships, the Ryder Cup, Walker Cup and two Curtis Cups.
The last Major held at the venue was the 2022 AIG Women's Open, which also looked to be a hint that The Open could be making a welcome return.
However, while R&A boss Mark Darbon has said "we love the golf course at Muirfield" he has pointed out that certain problems remain.
"There are some things we need to evolve at Muirfield, the practice ground in particular is a challenge for us with a modern Open," Darbon said in 2025.
"And there's some work to facilitate some infrastructure we need, but there's some good dialogue and we'd love to go back there in the future."
Many players, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre, have backed an Open return for Muirfield - and hosting the Senior Open could be a positive sign.
One big problem remains the Scottish Open being held at the neighboring Renaissance Club the week before The Open - with either the date or venue needing to change before the Claret Jug returns.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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