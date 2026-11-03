Muirfield Handed Major Boost - Could Open Championship Return Be Next?

Muirfield may just be a step closer to welcoming the Claret Jug back after The R&A announced it would host the ISPS Handa Senior Open in 2028.

The Open Championship has been staged 16 times at the iconic East Lothian course but not since 2013, firstly due to a controversy over female members and more recently thanks to a variety of logistical issues.

But perhaps the Claret Jug could be on its way back if news of the Senior Open returning is the shape of things to come.

The 2028 Senior Open will be played at Muirfield from 10-13 August as it returns for just the second time at the venue - following its debut back in 2007.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Muirfield for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in 2028," said championship director Edward Kitson.

“This will be just the second time that we have taken the Senior Open to this historic championship links. The golf course is rated by many as one of the best in the country and we look forward to seeing the legends of the game compete there once again in 2028."

The R&A's chief championships officer Johnnie Cole-Hamilton added: "Muirfield has a proud tradition of hosting the world’s leading professional and amateur events and remains an important venue for The R&A and all our championships.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We look forward to returning for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in 2028 and enjoying another memorable week of golf at this outstanding venue.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as 16 Opens, Muirfield has played host to 11 Amateur Championships, the Ryder Cup, Walker Cup and two Curtis Cups.

The last Major held at the venue was the 2022 AIG Women's Open, which also looked to be a hint that The Open could be making a welcome return.

However, while R&A boss Mark Darbon has said "we love the golf course at Muirfield" he has pointed out that certain problems remain.

"There are some things we need to evolve at Muirfield, the practice ground in particular is a challenge for us with a modern Open," Darbon said in 2025.

"And there's some work to facilitate some infrastructure we need, but there's some good dialogue and we'd love to go back there in the future."

Many players, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Robert MacIntyre, have backed an Open return for Muirfield - and hosting the Senior Open could be a positive sign.

One big problem remains the Scottish Open being held at the neighboring Renaissance Club the week before The Open - with either the date or venue needing to change before the Claret Jug returns.