Historic Scottish Golf Clubs Set For Landmark Merger

A landmark decision has been reached between Royal Aberdeen Golf Club and Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club, with both voting in favour of a merger.

The news that the two organizations, which share a heritage of almost 250 years, will join forces as a single club comes eight years after Royal Aberdeen voted to permit mixed-gender membership at Balgownie.

The formal integration of the two clubs will come into effect on Tuesday, September 1st.

Laurence McLeod, Captain of Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, feels the decision to merge is the next natural step following the vote to permit mixed-gender membership back in 2018.

He said: “This is a landmark day for both clubs and an important moment in Royal Aberdeen's history. The decision taken by our members in 2018 to permit mixed-gender membership set the direction of travel for the Club, and today's vote is a natural progression of that journey.”

McLeod also views the merger as a significant benefit for junior golfers. He added: “Most importantly, this integration strengthens the future of golf at Balgownie. It creates a clearer pathway for junior golfers, particularly girls and young women, and brings together two clubs that share a common heritage and ambition.

Royal Aberdeen Balgownie is one of the best courses in Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I would like to thank the many office bearers, Council and committee members, advisers and members from both clubs whose hard work, commitment and leadership have made this possible."

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Carron Taylor, Captain of Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club, is equally enthusiastic about the move.

She said: "This is a proud day for Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club and a positive vote for the future. Our members have embraced the opportunity to join with Royal Aberdeen in creating a stronger club for future generations.

“I would like to thank everyone from both clubs who has contributed to this process. Their dedication, collaboration and mutual respect have been instrumental in reaching this point.”

She also highlighted the benefits to young golfers, adding: “We are particularly excited about the opportunities this creates for young golfers and for the continued growth of women's golf at Balgownie."

Laurie Watson, General Manager of Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, said: "This vote represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both clubs. The members have given a clear mandate and our focus now turns to delivering on the intent behind that decision.”

He added: “Members should view tonight's vote not as the end of a process, but as the beginning of one. Integration will be delivered in phases and with members at the heart of the journey.”

The club celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2030 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news comes just four years before Royal Aberdeen Golf Club’s 250th anniversary, by which point it is anticipated it will be a fully integrated club.

Before that, joint governance and clubhouse working groups will be established. There will also be a period focusing on the development of junior, ladies' and membership pathways, alongside consideration of long-term governance and facility enhancements.

Royal Aberdeen’s Balgownie course, which is also played by members of Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club, is one of the best courses in Scotland, and was ranked 17th in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 UK & Ireland courses for 2025/26.

It has also hosted some historic tournaments, including the Scottish Amateur seven times between 1924 and 1980.

In 2005, it was the venue for the Senior Open, which was won by Tom Watson.

Six years later, it was the setting for the Walker Cup, where Great Britain & Ireland secured a 14-12 victory over the US.

In 2014, Royal Aberdeen hosted the Scottish Open, where Rory McIlroy set a course record of 64 in the first round before Justin Rose claimed the title, beating Kristoffer Broberg by two shots.

Royal Aberdeen is also one of the world's oldest golf clubs. It was founded in 1780, 45 years after Edinburgh’s Royal Burgess Golfing Society, which is thought to be the oldest.

Members of Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club also play the Silverburn Course, a short 18-hole layout featuring eight par 3s and a mixture of links and parkland golf.