Mongolian Reversal? Sahith Theegala Explains Meaning Behind Phrase At Presidents Cup

The American won his Presidents Cup four-ball match on Thursday and, following the victory, coined a phrase that many hadn't heard before...

Sahith Theegala speaks to the media at the Presidents Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The USA dominated the first day of proceedings at the Presidents Cup, with the US team securing a clean sweep of 5-0 over the International side at Royal Montreal.

Although they are 5-0 up, you could argue that it was still tighter than the score suggests, with the highest scoring match being 3&2, and three of them being just 1-up results. 

One of those 1-up matches involved American, Sahith Theegala who, following his victory alongside Collin Morikawa, came out with the statement: "Match play is a funny, funny thing. There's always some Mongolians and things go the way that you don't think it would go." This led to many wondering what he meant by "Mongolians", and now the 26-year-old has explained the meaning.

Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa high five after holing a putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Thursday, Theegala stated: "I heard them (media & players) laughing when I said that. I realize I didn't say the full phrase. Not race intended or country intended, but Mongolian reversal, I don't even know how it originated. The first time I heard it was actually Fred Couples, a long time ago when I was watching TV. 

"I guess it's just when your opponents are in a better place than you on the hole and you do something cool like make a long putt. It looks like your opponents were going to win the hole when you hit the approach shot in, but you make the long putt and they miss the short putt, and all of a sudden looking like you're losing the hole to winning the hole. Thank you for asking to clarify that. Mongolian reversal, yes. Don't cancel me, please."

Essentially, the saying means that the pendulum and momentum seemed to be going the way of one side, but snapped back to the other team after a big moment, such as a long putt or chip-in. Certainly, on Thursday, the US did produce a number of moments that stopped the International team in their tracks.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

A photo posted by on

One moment that definitely got fans and players talking on Thursday involved Tom Kim and playing partner, Sung-Jae Im, who were accused of being "disrespectful” during their opening four-ball matchup against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

In the match, the drama had already started on the seventh hole when Kim holed his lengthy putt and Scheffler followed him in, consequently shouting “what was that?!” towards Kim.

However, on the next, the International pair birdied the eighth and walked off 60 yards to the ninth tee box before Scheffler had a chance to attempt his birdie putt. The moment was described by commentator, Paul McGinley, as “bordering on bad behavior”, whilst American vice-captain, Kevin Kisner, reportedly “had some words” with International vice-captain, Camilo Villegas.

