Tom Kim And Sungjae Im Criticized For ‘Disrespectful’ Act At Presidents Cup
Tom Kim and Sungjae Im have been accused of unsportsmanlike behavior as the Presidents Cup got off to a fiery start
It didn’t take long for controversy to hit the Presidents Cup, with Tom Kim and Sungjae Im accused of being “disrespectful” during their opening four-ball matchup against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.
Surprisingly, it involves good buddies Kim and Scheffler, who have both spoken about their close friendship in the past.
Tension between the International and American teams seemed to start on the seventh hole, when Kim nailed a long birdie putt and proceeded to let out a loud celebration.
Scheffler then hit back for the Americans with a birdie of his own and shouted “what was that?!” towards Kim.
The putt helped the Americans stay 2 up in the match, but Sheffler’s pointed gesture seemed to stick with the International pair as the drama continued into the next hole.
"What was that?!" - Scottie Scheffler https://t.co/sLWZ0oJKzq pic.twitter.com/40HsfIe6WcSeptember 26, 2024
After Kim and Im had already holed their birdie putt on the eighth green, they decided to walk off 60 yards to the ninth tee box before Scheffler had a chance to attempt his look for birdie.
NBC analyst Paul McGinley was quick to criticize the International pair, saying it was “bordering on bad behavior”.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"That's disrespectful, in my opinion,” McGinley said on the broadcast. “I know it's competitive out there, but it certainly shows you there's an underlying edge here that it's not all fun and games."
Kim and Im leaving for the next tee is bush league! Glad McGinley called it out pic.twitter.com/aNq8hY7fUnSeptember 26, 2024
The American team didn’t seem too impressed either.
According to NBC on-course reporter John Wood, American vice-captain Kevin Kisner “had some words” with his International counterpart Camilo Villegas after Kim and Im walked off the eighth green early.
"I'm not sure what was said, but it didn't look all that friendly to be honest with you,” Wood said.
Kisner was reportedly heard telling Villegas, “if you’re gonna do that, then it’s game on”.
Scheffler went on to miss his birdie putt, helping the International pair to cut the match to 1 down after eight holes.
"I didn't see it," the World No.1 said, while his partner Henley admitted it "bothered" him "a little bit."
Scheffler also denied any friction during the match after his "What was that!?" call.
"Yeah, that was a bit of fun. It's the same thing I would have done at home if he had made a putt and we were playing Wolf and he celebrated like that," he said.
"So it's all in good fun. We enjoy competing against each other. That's what it's like out here. It's fun to compete and fun to represent our country, and at the end of the match you take your hat off and shake hands. We're friends after, we're not friends during, I guess."
Scheffler and Henley won 3&2, with the USA winning the session 5-0.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
‘What Was That?!’ - Scottie Scheffler Fires Back At Close Friend Tom Kim In Epic Presidents Cup Scene
Scottie Scheffler had an epic response to his good friend Tom Kim during their fourballs matchup as things heated up at the Presidents Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘I’m Optimistic’ - Jon Rahm Expresses Desire To Play Both PGA Tour And LIV Golf Events
Jon Rahm hopes to be able to “play freely” between different circuits and is "optimistic" about a potential deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's backers
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
‘What Was That?!’ - Scottie Scheffler Fires Back At Close Friend Tom Kim In Epic Presidents Cup Scene
Scottie Scheffler had an epic response to his good friend Tom Kim during their fourballs matchup as things heated up at the Presidents Cup
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Max Homa Reveals Coaching Change Ahead Of Presidents Cup
Max Homa has parted ways with swing coach Mark Blackburn ahead of the Presidents Cup after a "tough year" on the PGA Tour
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Has His Say On Rory McIlroy's Season Of Near Misses
Scottie Scheffler had some calm words of comfort for Rory McIlroy after his string of near misses this season
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Meaning Behind The Presidents Cup International Team Shield Logo
The International Team shield logo was first introduced by former captain Ernie Els ahead of the 2019 Presidents Cup as a way to unify the side
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Presidents Cup Scores And Live Updates: USA Enjoy Emphatic Clean Sweep On Day 1 At Royal Montreal
The 15th Presidents Cup is underway from Royal Montreal Golf Club with USA in dominant form
By Conor Keenan Last updated
-
'It's Our Time' - Mike Weir Says Team Spirit Can Spark International Presidents Cup Victory
International captain Mike Weir says the best ever team spirit in his camp can help them to finally end the USA's winning run at the Presidents Cup
By Paul Higham Published
-
Fluff In The Driving Seat For Jim Furyk At Presidents Cup
Jim Furyk will have long-time caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan alongside him at this week's Presidents Cup but in a different role than usual
By Paul Higham Published
-
Presidents Cup Day 1 Pairings, Matches And Tee Times
The day one match-ups have been announced by captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir, with the action getting underway on Thursday at 11.35 ET (4.35pm BST)
By Mike Hall Last updated