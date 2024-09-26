Tom Kim And Sungjae Im Criticized For ‘Disrespectful’ Act At Presidents Cup

Tom Kim and Sungjae Im have been accused of unsportsmanlike behavior as the Presidents Cup got off to a fiery start

Sungjae Im of South Korea and Tom Kim of South Korea and the International Team acknowledge the crowd on the first tee during Thursday&#039;s Four-ball matches on day one of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 26, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Kulasingham
By
published

It didn’t take long for controversy to hit the Presidents Cup, with Tom Kim and Sungjae Im accused of being “disrespectful” during their opening four-ball matchup against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Surprisingly, it involves good buddies Kim and Scheffler, who have both spoken about their close friendship in the past. 

Tension between the International and American teams seemed to start on the seventh hole, when Kim nailed a long birdie putt and proceeded to let out a loud celebration. 

Scheffler then hit back for the Americans with a birdie of his own and shouted “what was that?!” towards Kim.

The putt helped the Americans stay 2 up in the match, but Sheffler’s pointed gesture seemed to stick with the International pair as the drama continued into the next hole.

After Kim and Im had already holed their birdie putt on the eighth green, they decided to walk off 60 yards to the ninth tee box before Scheffler had a chance to attempt his look for birdie.

NBC analyst Paul McGinley was quick to criticize the International pair, saying it was “bordering on bad behavior”.

"That's disrespectful, in my opinion,” McGinley said on the broadcast. “I know it's competitive out there, but it certainly shows you there's an underlying edge here that it's not all fun and games."

The American team didn’t seem too impressed either.

According to NBC on-course reporter John Wood, American vice-captain Kevin Kisner “had some words” with his International counterpart Camilo Villegas after Kim and Im walked off the eighth green early.

"I'm not sure what was said, but it didn't look all that friendly to be honest with you,” Wood said.

Kisner was reportedly heard telling Villegas, “if you’re gonna do that, then it’s game on”.

Scheffler went on to miss his birdie putt, helping the International pair to cut the match to 1 down after eight holes.

"I didn't see it," the World No.1 said, while his partner Henley admitted it "bothered" him "a little bit."

Scheffler also denied any friction during the match after his "What was that!?" call.

"Yeah, that was a bit of fun. It's the same thing I would have done at home if he had made a putt and we were playing Wolf and he celebrated like that," he said.

"So it's all in good fun. We enjoy competing against each other. That's what it's like out here. It's fun to compete and fun to represent our country, and at the end of the match you take your hat off and shake hands. We're friends after, we're not friends during, I guess."

Scheffler and Henley won 3&2, with the USA winning the session 5-0.

News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

