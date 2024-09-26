Tom Kim And Sungjae Im Criticized For ‘Disrespectful’ Act At Presidents Cup

It didn’t take long for controversy to hit the Presidents Cup, with Tom Kim and Sungjae Im accused of being “disrespectful” during their opening four-ball matchup against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

Surprisingly, it involves good buddies Kim and Scheffler, who have both spoken about their close friendship in the past.

Tension between the International and American teams seemed to start on the seventh hole, when Kim nailed a long birdie putt and proceeded to let out a loud celebration.

Scheffler then hit back for the Americans with a birdie of his own and shouted “what was that?!” towards Kim.

The putt helped the Americans stay 2 up in the match, but Sheffler’s pointed gesture seemed to stick with the International pair as the drama continued into the next hole.

"What was that?!" - Scottie Scheffler https://t.co/sLWZ0oJKzq pic.twitter.com/40HsfIe6WcSeptember 26, 2024

After Kim and Im had already holed their birdie putt on the eighth green, they decided to walk off 60 yards to the ninth tee box before Scheffler had a chance to attempt his look for birdie.

NBC analyst Paul McGinley was quick to criticize the International pair, saying it was “bordering on bad behavior”.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That's disrespectful, in my opinion,” McGinley said on the broadcast. “I know it's competitive out there, but it certainly shows you there's an underlying edge here that it's not all fun and games."

Kim and Im leaving for the next tee is bush league! Glad McGinley called it out pic.twitter.com/aNq8hY7fUnSeptember 26, 2024

The American team didn’t seem too impressed either.

According to NBC on-course reporter John Wood, American vice-captain Kevin Kisner “had some words” with his International counterpart Camilo Villegas after Kim and Im walked off the eighth green early.

"I'm not sure what was said, but it didn't look all that friendly to be honest with you,” Wood said.

Kisner was reportedly heard telling Villegas, “if you’re gonna do that, then it’s game on”.

Scheffler went on to miss his birdie putt, helping the International pair to cut the match to 1 down after eight holes.

"I didn't see it," the World No.1 said, while his partner Henley admitted it "bothered" him "a little bit."

Scheffler also denied any friction during the match after his "What was that!?" call.

"Yeah, that was a bit of fun. It's the same thing I would have done at home if he had made a putt and we were playing Wolf and he celebrated like that," he said.

"So it's all in good fun. We enjoy competing against each other. That's what it's like out here. It's fun to compete and fun to represent our country, and at the end of the match you take your hat off and shake hands. We're friends after, we're not friends during, I guess."

Scheffler and Henley won 3&2, with the USA winning the session 5-0.