Monday Qualifier Outperforms Playing Partner Scottie Scheffler By Six Strokes At WM Phoenix Open

Will Chandler had a Sunday to remember at the WM Phoenix Open, as the Monday qualifier beat World No.1, and playing partner, Scottie Scheffler, by six strokes over the final round

Will Chandler hits a tee shot with a driver, whilst Scottie Scheffler strikes a chip shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Golf has the tendency to throw up some weird and wonderful surprises and, along with Thomas Detry's dominant victory at the WM Phoenix Open, it was Will Chandler who was also grabbing the headlines.

Having Monday-qualified to get into the WM Phoenix Open, something that is being scrapped next season, the American carded rounds of 68, 67, 68 and 66 to finish in a share of sixth, with his final round six shots better than his playing partner, Scottie Scheffler, who could only managed a one-over-par 72.

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot

Scheffler struggled over the back nine as he finished in a share of 25th

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Early on in the day, it seemed that Scheffler was set to make one of his famous late runs to the title, with the American four-under through six holes. However, a short missed putt on the ninth seemed to be the catalyst for a very out of character back nine.

Bogeying the 12th and 13th, Scheffler then bogeyed the 16th before a double bogey six on the final hole meant a back nine of 41 and a share of 25th place on the leaderboard.

Will Chandler watches a tee shot

Chandler had played just two PGA Tour events before the WM Phoenix Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chandler, on the other hand, remained consistent throughout the day and, after a one-under front nine, finished with four birdies in his final seven holes for a 15-under tournament total, which was good enough for a top 10.

"It feels good for sure," stated Chandler following his round. "I'm not thinking about much. I treat it like any other tournament. I'm leaving a little happier than I did my first two events, but at the end of the day, it's golf. I'm definitely, definitely pleased with the week, but I'm excited to get back to work and get home. I have a lot I can improve on for sure...

"I mean, he's (Scheffler) an amazing golfer. He's a great person, too. Him and Cam, they're awesome. I didn't know either of them, but they couldn't have been nicer... They were great. They're obviously amazing players."

Securing a top 10 now means Chandler has qualified for the Mexico Open in two weeks time. However, along with the positives, there's also the small matter of there being no Monday qualifiers for the WM Phoenix Open going into the future, something that has been a part of the calendar since 1948.

The reason for the decision is because the PGA Tour are looking to reduce field sizes and ensure more playing opportunities for its members. One other reason is down to the factor of slow play and the need to ensure rounds can finish in daylight.

Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

