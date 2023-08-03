Mizuno And Stewart Golf Giving Away £4,500 Worth Of Prizes
Golfers can win a bespoke Stewart Golf trolley and Mizuno iron set in new competition with prizes worth over £4,500
Stewart Golf and Mizuno Golf Europe have launched a new competition to celebrate a collaboration with a prize package worth over £4,500 available to one lucky winner.
The two brands are giving away a unique customised Mizuno X10 Follow golf trolley and a set of limited edition Black ION Mizuno Pro 225 irons – altogether a package worth more than £4,500.
Stewart Golf have created the special bespoke Mizuno branded X10 Follow trolley including their leading remote control and Follow technology, and to celebrate are giving one of the £3,000 models away.
Fans at the recent Open Championship at Royal Liverpool may have caught a glimpse of the bespoke X10 Follow as it was allowed exclusive access behind the ropes and even inside the Mizuno Tour Truck for a photo shoot.
“We’re delighted to be partnering with Stewart on this unique project,” said Rob Jackson, Head of EMEA Golf at Mizuno.
“Having used Stewart trolleys myself over the last few years, I know that they are leaders in the electric trolley world, and hold core company values that align perfectly with ours.“
Stewart Golf CEO Mark Stewart added: “As a Mizuno player myself I know the quality that the brand stands for and am delighted to be associated with it.
“The Mizuno X10 Follow is a stunning machine and it certainly got a lot of attention when we walked it though the crowds at Royal Liverpool. Good luck to all who enter, someone is going to be very happy!”.
To sweeten the deal even further, Mizuno Golf Europe have added a stunning set of limited edition Black ION Mizuno Pro 225 irons worth £1,645 to the prize pot.
This incredible competition is available to enter exclusively via the Instagram pages of both brands: @StewartGolfGB and @MizunoGolfEurope. It is due to go live from Thursday 3rd August, and is set to close on Monday 14th August 2023.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
