Mizuno And Stewart Golf Giving Away £4,500 Worth Of Prizes

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stewart Golf and Mizuno Golf Europe have launched a new competition to celebrate a collaboration with a prize package worth over £4,500 available to one lucky winner.

The two brands are giving away a unique customised Mizuno X10 Follow golf trolley and a set of limited edition Black ION Mizuno Pro 225 irons – altogether a package worth more than £4,500.

Stewart Golf have created the special bespoke Mizuno branded X10 Follow trolley including their leading remote control and Follow technology, and to celebrate are giving one of the £3,000 models away.

Fans at the recent Open Championship at Royal Liverpool may have caught a glimpse of the bespoke X10 Follow as it was allowed exclusive access behind the ropes and even inside the Mizuno Tour Truck for a photo shoot.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Stewart on this unique project,” said Rob Jackson, Head of EMEA Golf at Mizuno.

“Having used Stewart trolleys myself over the last few years, I know that they are leaders in the electric trolley world, and hold core company values that align perfectly with ours.“

Stewart Golf CEO Mark Stewart added: “As a Mizuno player myself I know the quality that the brand stands for and am delighted to be associated with it.

“The Mizuno X10 Follow is a stunning machine and it certainly got a lot of attention when we walked it though the crowds at Royal Liverpool. Good luck to all who enter, someone is going to be very happy!”.

To sweeten the deal even further, Mizuno Golf Europe have added a stunning set of limited edition Black ION Mizuno Pro 225 irons worth £1,645 to the prize pot.

This incredible competition is available to enter exclusively via the Instagram pages of both brands: @StewartGolfGB and @MizunoGolfEurope. It is due to go live from Thursday 3rd August, and is set to close on Monday 14th August 2023.