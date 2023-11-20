‘Mixed Feelings Of Disappointment And Excitement’ – Rory McIlroy And Tiger Woods React To TGL Delay

TGL co-founders Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have responded to the news that the tech-infused league has been delayed for a year following extensive damage to the dome of its purpose-built arena.

The duo, who are also on the roster to play in the made-for-TV contest, have released statements following the news that it will not begin until 2025, having originally been scheduled to start on 9 January next year.

McIlroy admitted there was disappointment at the postponement, but, as well as expressing gratitude no one was hurt in the damage, said the extra time would allow the TGL to improve for its eventual launch.

He said: “The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus and return stronger.”

Meanwhile, Woods, who was recently announced as the player-owner of one of the TGL’s six teams, Jupiter Links Golf Club, said: “I’ve been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I’m even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game all around the world.

"Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I’m fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players.”

The damage to the air-supported dome of the Florida arena occurred on 14 November following the failure of a temporary power system. It left tears in the dome, causing it to partially deflate, and it has now been fully deflated to allow repair work to begin.

The TGL arena's air-supported dome was damaged because of a power failure (Image credit: X @luckiestgolfer via @flushingitgolf)

The TGL also released a statement following the delay to the contest, which will take place in a stadium containing real grass and a screen 20x bigger than normal simulators. It read: "The decision came after reviewing player short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules and the primetime sports television calendar.

"Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams. We have begun to update plans and timelines and are confident that the extension will only improve our delivery."

No word has yet been given on which date the TGL will begin.