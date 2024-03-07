Mickelson Shares Seve Story After Helping Jon Rahm's New LIV Signing

Phil Mickelson didn't want to go into detail about his thoughts on the latest Official World Golf Ranking saga at LIV Golf Hong Kong, instead focusing on his leadership role on the tour and sharing how he benefitted from getting tips from the great Seve Ballesteros.

Mickelson simply said "it is all starting to play out just like we thought it would" in response to the news LIV would no longer be chasing OWGR recognition moving forward.

While short term it may mean players not exempt may struggle to get into the Majors, it may switch the focus to talks with golf's four biggest tournaments about direct entry via the LIV Golf standings.

Mickelson was a leader of the LIV Golf movement from the start and as a senior player he's been seen helping out Jon Rahm's young Legion XIII signing Caleb Surratt.

The 20-year-old, who turned pro to join LIV Golf at the start of the year, has been getting some short game pointers from one of the best ever with a wedge in his hands - after seeking out Mickelson specifically.

"I’m happy to do it," said Mickelson of helping Surratt. "If somebody wants to reach out, I’m happy to help."

Mickelson says he's passing on his advice - just as he himself benefitted from getting help from the very best, including the late, great Seve.

"A lot of people helped and supported me in my career early on," Mickelson added.

"I was a kid who looked up to Seve Ballesteros and had an opportunity to play with him in my first professional event when I was 17 and played a practice round with him and had a remarkable day, and then later on we both represented Hugo Boss and we would do some photo shoots, and in between shots, we would go have chipping contests.

"I would ask him about chipping, and I would ask him about short game and some of the shots he would hit.

"What an incredible experience for me to be able to have contests with Seve, have the ability to ask him questions and to hear his thoughts, somebody I looked up to as a kid who I watched win the Masters when I was a kid.

"If somebody reaches out to me, I want to try to be as kind as Seve was."

And the role of chief LIV Golf leader on the course is something that Mickelson is happy to embrace.

"I'm proud to be a part of LIV Golf, and all the players on LIV are proud to be out here and enjoying it," he added.

"I think for me at this particular moment, for me to best help LIV Golf succeed and be successful, the best way I can do that is to play well. I'm really trying to get my game sharp.

"I had a lot of progress last week. I really want to come in this game and play well because I feel like if I play well, I can help push and promote LIV Golf in the best possible way."