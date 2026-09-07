'A Caged Animal' And 'A Secret Weapon' - Mel Reid On Two Huge Reasons Team Europe Can Win Back The Solheim Cup

Team Europe begins its quest to win back the Solheim Cup on Friday, and assistant captain Mel Reid is confident it can be done because of two key factors.

Despite a late fightback at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024, the blue and golds were convincingly beaten 15-5 - 12.5 last time out with Team USA taking full advantage of being on home soil.

However, that result put an end to three consecutive triumphs for the Europeans - one of which was a gritty tie at Finca Cortesin in 2023.

Given the course of recent history, it might not be unfair to suggest Anna Norsqvist's side have worked out how to become greater than the sum of their parts.

Team USA has seldom been ranked lower than Team Europe as a roster at the Solheim Cup, but the overall score in 19 editions so far is only 11 wins to 7 in favor of America with that one tie helping this year's hosts retain.

So how does Reid, who has been part of six Solheim Cups in her career as either a player or an assistant captain, believe Team Europe continue to upset the odds? It's all about one word - unity.

Reid said: "That unity is the ultimate gift we have. It’s our little secret weapon. On paper, if you look at the world rankings, we are almost always the weaker team.

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"But the bond that we have always been able to naturally and authentically create has always been our superpower.

“It translates directly into the pairings. When you are out there in foursomes or fourballs, you genuinely want to play for the person next to you. You want to fight to the very end and be in that absolute bloodbath with them."

And if there's one player any member of Team Europe wouldn't mind competing with on such an occasion, it's probably Charley Hull.

The Englishwoman has an overall record of 15-9-3 at the Solheim Cup, with a particularly strong showing in foursomes and fourballs (6-3-1 in both).

Charley Hull and Mel Reid share a laugh during the 2024 Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reid knows that extracting the best out of an enigmatic player such as Hull can often be the difference between losing - and that's where the seven-time pro winner comes into her own.

"Charley is obviously one of our top players, if not the top player," Reid said. "Honestly, during Solheim week, she’s like a caged animal. You just have to let her go.

"It can be difficult sometimes when we have team meetings and scheduled things that we technically have to do all together, but I know deep down that a structured environment doesn’t get the absolute best out of Charley.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“So, my role is to act as the middle person. I will relay the necessary team information to her in a way that she understands, in a way that makes her feel good about it and makes her feel like she's in control, while ensuring she is still doing the essential team stuff.

"I’ve known Charley since she was 12 years old. I know her inside and out, and I absolutely love her for exactly who she is. I probably understand how she ticks better than most people, and that creates a massive element of trust between us.”

The Solheim Cup begins on Friday morning at Bernardus Golf in The Netherlands. The Opening Ceremony takes place on Thursday evening local time, where the first morning's pairings will be unveiled.