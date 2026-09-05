'It Was Completely On Me' - Niall Sheils Donegan Takes Responsibility For Walker Cup Rules Blunder

Niall Sheils Donegan has taken responsibility for a controversial moment during the Saturday morning foursomes of the Walker Cup.
The Great Britain & Ireland player was at the center of a non conceded putt incident in his and Josh Hill’s match against the US duo of Josiah Gilbert and Ryder Cowan at Lahinch Golf Club.
Donegan and Hill appeared to be cruising to victory, going 4-up through eight holes and looking to extend that lead at the par-4 ninth.
After Gilbert and Cowan made par, Donegan had a putt to win the hole and move Team GB&I to 5-up.
However, the Scotsman’s six-footer missed and, after it rolled a foot by, he scooped it back with the putter as the hole appeared to have been halved.
Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, that proved a costly error as his putt hadn't officially been given by the American team.
After a conversation with a Rules Official at the ninth involving all four players, it was determined that the putt hadn’t been conceded by the Americans, meaning GB&I were given a one-stroke penalty, with their score going from a four to a five.
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Because of that, instead of potentially going 5-up minutes earlier, the GB&I duo’s lead was 3-up, ensuring a more nervy back nine for the pair.
In the end, it didn’t make much difference, with the 3-up lead intact until the 12th when Donegan and Hill extended the advantage before going on to claim a 4&3 win.
Afterwards, Donegan took full responsibility for the blunder at the ninth, telling the Golf Channel: “It was completely on me. I hit the 6-footer and missed it like an idiot.
“I had a foot back, and I just dragged it away like I’m in a Sunday bounce game, but those aren’t the rules of golf. And you screw up, but it’s not about how you screw up, it’s about how you bounce back and we bounced back amazingly.”
Despite Donegan’s lapse of concentration, he was determined not to let it affect him as he prepared for his Saturday afternoon singles matchup against Tyler Watts.
He said: “Points are massive. Points are what get you over the line. To get one feels great. Going out this afternoon to try to get another.”
Helped by Hill and Donegan’s win, GB&I held a 2.5-1.5 lead heading into the afternoon session, with the hosts looking for their first Walker Cup win since a 16.5-9.5 victory at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 2015.
As reigning champions, Team USA only needs 13 points to retain the Walker Cup. Team GB&I requires 13.5 points to win it outright.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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