BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
See who is playing and how much money is on offer at the second FedEx Cup playoff event - the BMW Championship
The top-70 in the FedEx Cup standings are set to tee it up in Wilmington, Delaware for the second Playoff event - the BMW Championship.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy and 2015 FedEx Cup champion Jordan Spieth arrive after missing the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis last week.
Reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay returns to defend his BMW Championship title and is joined by Olympic Gold medallist Xander Schauffele. Cantlay's putter proved too hot to handle last year when a final round 66 resulted in a playoff with American Ryder Cup teammate, Bryson DeChambeau.
Cantlay, who gained 14.6 strokes on the greens that week, claimed the spoils in dramatic fashion on the sixth extra hole.
Will Zalatoris arrives atop of the FedEx Cup standings after an emphatic victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. The American claimed his first PGA Tour title after an enthralling back nine battle with Austrian, Sepp Straka could not be decided after 72-holes. The American came out on top on the third playoff hole after Straka compounded a mistake, opening the door that Zalatoris duly entered.
Five PGA Tour rookies advance to the BMW Championship and will each battle it out for one of the 30 spots available at East Lake. Cameron Young, who came agonisingly close at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, joins Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith, Mito Pereira, and Sahith Theegala in the Delaware field.
One notable absentee is World No.2 and recently crowned Open champion Cameron Smith. The Aussie withdrew earlier this week citing "hip discomfort." In a statement, Smith’s agent, Bud Martin, said the Australian has been suffering with hip discomfort for “several months and thought it best to rest this week in pursuit of the FedEx Cup.”
It has been a rollercoaster few weeks for the 28-year-old. Following his maiden Major victory at St Andrews, the 28-year-old has persistently been linked as the latest star name to defect from the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.
Ahead of his appearance at TPC Southwind last week, Smith himself said that he was "ready to cop some heat" in what was perhaps the biggest hint that he is set to join the Greg Norman-fronted venture in a reported $100m deal. The reigning Players champion is expected to return at East Lake next week.
This week, the field competes for a whopping $15m purse - up from $9.5m last year. The winner will pocket a rather hefty $2.7m.
2022 BMW CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD
- Aaron Wise
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Scott
- Alex Noren
- Alex Smalley
- Andrew Putnam
- Billy Horschel
- Brendan Steele
- Brian Harman
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Smith
- Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Young
- Chez Reavie
- Chris Kirk
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Collin Morikawa
- Corey Conners
- Davis Riley
- Denny McCarthy
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harold Varner III
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jon Rahm
- Joohyung Kim
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keegan Bradley
- Keith Mitchell
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lucas Glover
- Lucas Herbert
- Luke List
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Kuchar
- Maverick McNealy
- Max Homa
- Mito Pereira
- Patrick Cantlay
- Rory McIlroy
- Russell Henley
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Sepp Straka
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Tom Hoge
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Tony Finau
- Trey Mullinax
- Troy Merritt
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland
- Will Zalatoris
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$2,700,000.00
|2
|$1,635,000.00
|3
|$1,035,000.00
|4
|$735,000.00
|5
|$615,000.00
|6
|$543,750.00
|7
|$506,250.00
|8
|$468,750.00
|9
|$438,750.00
|10
|$408,750.00
|11
|$378,750.00
|12
|$348,750.00
|13
|$318,750.00
|14
|$288,750.00
|15
|$273,750.00
|16
|$258,750.00
|17
|$243,750.00
|18
|$228,750.00
|19
|$213,750.00
|20
|$198,750.00
|21
|$183,750.00
|22
|$168,750.00
|23
|$156,750.00
|24
|$144,750.00
|25
|$132,750.00
|26
|$120,750.00
|27
|$116,250.00
|28
|$111,750.00
|29
|$107,250.00
|30
|$102,750.00
|31
|$98,250.00
|32
|$93,750.00
|33
|$89,250.00
|34
|$85,500.00
|35
|$81,750.00
|36
|$78,000.00
|37
|$74,250.00
|38
|$71,250.00
|39
|$68,250.00
|40
|$65,250.00
|41
|$62,250.00
|42
|$59,250.00
|43
|$56,250.00
|44
|$53,250.00
|45
|$50,250.00
|46
|$47,250.00
|47
|$44,250.00
|48
|$41,850.00
|49
|$39,750.00
|50
|$38,550.00
WHERE IS THE BMW CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?
The BMW Championship is being held at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.
The par 71 is a Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed course that was re-worked by Andrew Green in 2021 after a tornado damaged the area a year prior. In less than five minutes, over 300 trees were felled by the tornado, including a 250-year-old white oak behind the 14th green; which allowed it to be moved back by some 60 yards.
Wilmington Country Club has hosted six USGA events, along with the 2013 Palmer Cup between Europe and the United States. That American team featured recently crowned PGA Champion, Justin Thomas.
WHO WON THE 2021 BMW CHAMPIONSHIP?
Patrick Cantlay's putter proved too hot to handle last year when a final round 66 placed him in a playoff with American Ryder Cup teammate, Bryson DeChambeau.
The American, who gained 14.6 strokes on the greens that week, claimed the spoils in dramatic fashion on the sixth extra hole. His victory at this event last year was a key part of his FedEx Cup success.
HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 BMW CHAMPIONSHIP?
The total purse for the 2022 BMW Championship is $15m, with the winner’s share coming in at $2.7m.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
