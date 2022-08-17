BMW Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The top-70 in the FedEx Cup standings are set to tee it up in Wilmington, Delaware for the second Playoff event - the BMW Championship.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy and 2015 FedEx Cup champion Jordan Spieth arrive after missing the cut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis last week.

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay returns to defend his BMW Championship title and is joined by Olympic Gold medallist Xander Schauffele. Cantlay's putter proved too hot to handle last year when a final round 66 resulted in a playoff with American Ryder Cup teammate, Bryson DeChambeau.

Cantlay, who gained 14.6 strokes on the greens that week, claimed the spoils in dramatic fashion on the sixth extra hole.

Will Zalatoris arrives atop of the FedEx Cup standings after an emphatic victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. The American claimed his first PGA Tour title after an enthralling back nine battle with Austrian, Sepp Straka could not be decided after 72-holes. The American came out on top on the third playoff hole after Straka compounded a mistake, opening the door that Zalatoris duly entered.

Five PGA Tour rookies advance to the BMW Championship and will each battle it out for one of the 30 spots available at East Lake. Cameron Young, who came agonisingly close at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, joins Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith, Mito Pereira, and Sahith Theegala in the Delaware field.

One notable absentee is World No.2 and recently crowned Open champion Cameron Smith. The Aussie withdrew earlier this week citing "hip discomfort." In a statement, Smith’s agent, Bud Martin, said the Australian has been suffering with hip discomfort for “several months and thought it best to rest this week in pursuit of the FedEx Cup.”

It has been a rollercoaster few weeks for the 28-year-old. Following his maiden Major victory at St Andrews, the 28-year-old has persistently been linked as the latest star name to defect from the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Ahead of his appearance at TPC Southwind last week, Smith himself said that he was "ready to cop some heat" in what was perhaps the biggest hint that he is set to join the Greg Norman-fronted venture in a reported $100m deal. The reigning Players champion is expected to return at East Lake next week.

This week, the field competes for a whopping $15m purse - up from $9.5m last year. The winner will pocket a rather hefty $2.7m.

Will Zalatoris celebrates at St. Jude Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

2022 BMW CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

Aaron Wise

Adam Hadwin

Adam Scott

Alex Noren

Alex Smalley

Andrew Putnam

Billy Horschel

Brendan Steele

Brian Harman

Cam Davis

Cameron Smith

Cameron Tringale

Cameron Young

Chez Reavie

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Davis Riley

Denny McCarthy

Emiliano Grillo

Harold Varner III

Hideki Matsuyama

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

Joaquin Niemann

Jon Rahm

Joohyung Kim

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Lucas Glover

Lucas Herbert

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Marc Leishman

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Maverick McNealy

Max Homa

Mito Pereira

Patrick Cantlay

Rory McIlroy

Russell Henley

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sebastián Muñoz

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Sungjae Im

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Hoge

Tommy Fleetwood

Tony Finau

Trey Mullinax

Troy Merritt

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Will Zalatoris

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $2,700,000.00 2 $1,635,000.00 3 $1,035,000.00 4 $735,000.00 5 $615,000.00 6 $543,750.00 7 $506,250.00 8 $468,750.00 9 $438,750.00 10 $408,750.00 11 $378,750.00 12 $348,750.00 13 $318,750.00 14 $288,750.00 15 $273,750.00 16 $258,750.00 17 $243,750.00 18 $228,750.00 19 $213,750.00 20 $198,750.00 21 $183,750.00 22 $168,750.00 23 $156,750.00 24 $144,750.00 25 $132,750.00 26 $120,750.00 27 $116,250.00 28 $111,750.00 29 $107,250.00 30 $102,750.00 31 $98,250.00 32 $93,750.00 33 $89,250.00 34 $85,500.00 35 $81,750.00 36 $78,000.00 37 $74,250.00 38 $71,250.00 39 $68,250.00 40 $65,250.00 41 $62,250.00 42 $59,250.00 43 $56,250.00 44 $53,250.00 45 $50,250.00 46 $47,250.00 47 $44,250.00 48 $41,850.00 49 $39,750.00 50 $38,550.00

WHERE IS THE BMW CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?

The BMW Championship is being held at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware.

The par 71 is a Robert Trent Jones Sr. designed course that was re-worked by Andrew Green in 2021 after a tornado damaged the area a year prior. In less than five minutes, over 300 trees were felled by the tornado, including a 250-year-old white oak behind the 14th green; which allowed it to be moved back by some 60 yards.

Wilmington Country Club has hosted six USGA events, along with the 2013 Palmer Cup between Europe and the United States. That American team featured recently crowned PGA Champion, Justin Thomas.

WHO WON THE 2021 BMW CHAMPIONSHIP?

Patrick Cantlay's putter proved too hot to handle last year when a final round 66 placed him in a playoff with American Ryder Cup teammate, Bryson DeChambeau.

The American, who gained 14.6 strokes on the greens that week, claimed the spoils in dramatic fashion on the sixth extra hole. His victory at this event last year was a key part of his FedEx Cup success.

HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 BMW CHAMPIONSHIP?

The total purse for the 2022 BMW Championship is $15m, with the winner’s share coming in at $2.7m.