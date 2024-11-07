Rory McIlroy 2014 Vs 2024 - What Do The Stats Say?
Rory McIlroy had the season of his career in 2014, but was he playing that much better than he is now? We took a deep dive into the stats to find out
It's been a decade since Rory McIlroy's last Major win in what was a stellar year in 2014 for the Northern Irishman, but was he playing that much better than he is now? Let's dig in to the stats to find out...
It's a no-contest in terms of success as McIlroy won The Open at Hoylake in 2014 before backing it up with his second PGA Championship victory at Valhalla a month later to take him to four Majors in the blink of an eye.
McIlroy also won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, finished as European No.1 and topped the PGA Tour money list in a year for the ages.
Fast forward a decade and there are still no extra Majors in the win column, and 2024 became a year of near misses headlined by his heart-breaking US Open loss to Bryson DeChambeau.
McIlroy has won three times in 2024 but with also near misses at Wentworth and the Irish Open there has been plenty of frustration - but his game has nevertheless but at a consistently top level.
So there's been a big gap in the results, but what about the standard of golf? Well to find that out our news editor Elliott Heath took a deep dive into all the main statistical categories for 2014 Rory versus 2024 Rory with some eye-opening results.
Based on Strokes Gained and his rank on the PGA Tour it's clear that 2014 Rory was playing better almost across the board, bettering 2024 Rory in almost all areas.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There are a couple of major talking points in here too, so take a look at the full stats below and we'll go through the main takeaways.
Rory McIlroy stats - 2014 vs 2024
(Ranking is on the PGA Tour)
The first thing you notice is that from McIlroy being the stand-out player on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained he's now been caught and overtaken by Scottie Scheffler with his insane consistency and also Xander Schauffele.
So McIlroy has gone from topping three main Strokes Gained stats to 'only' in the top six - the result being that even when he's motoring in top gear he's unable to pull as far clear and dominate like he once could.
McIlroy is driving the ball 10 yards further and with more accuracy now than in 2014, but in another sign that the field have caught up his Strokes Gained off the tee mark has actually been cut as despite his actual numbers going up he's not getting as much advantage over the rest of the field.
There is some good news in that he's better now around the greens, and his scrambling improvement is the best of the lot - so he's sharpened up his short game.
McIlroy is actually averaging slightly fewer putts per round this year too, but from the top putter on Tour in 2014, in 2024 he slipped down to 42nd.
Rory McIlroy stats - 2014 vs 2024 scoring
It's a clean sweep for 2014 McIlroy in the scoring stats, and although the differences look wafer thin, his PGA Tour ranking shows that while he's only just dropped his level ever so slightly, the standard around him has risen.
He's half a stroke a round worse off on average, but when you add all that up it can make a huge difference over a season and even of the course of a Major championship.
That alone saw McIlroy drop from first to 52nd, as did his drop-off of making about half a birdie less per round and a combination of making fewer eagles and more bogeys is never a recipe for success.
One stat that McIlroy may really want to look into is his scoring in the first two rounds of tournaments - where he is now almost a stroke and a half worse off than in 2014.
He's been a great front-runner so to not get that early advantage can really hurt - but while his first round stats are a worry his second round is quite alarming where he's not far off a full stroke worse off. McIlroy really doesn't like Fridays.
Of course, despite the stats over a season McIlroy has still been there or thereabouts almost every time he tees it up, but as he's made recent swing changes to try and become even more consistent it's worth noting that the stats back up his need to improve.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
- Elliott HeathNews Editor
-
-
Christmas Has Come Early! Two Of 2024's Best Drivers Are At A Crazy Low Price!
Deals With up to 29% off these early Black Friday Cobra Darkspeed driver deals are worth grabbing fast
By Paul Brett Published
-
Paul Waring Facts: 17 Things To Know About The English Golfer
Get to know the life and career of veteran DP World Tour player Paul Waring with these facts...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Solid Start In Abu Dhabi In First Round Since Swing Changes
Rory McIlroy said his new swing changes "felt pretty good" after shooting 67 in his first round at the Abu Dhabi Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Suggests New US President Donald Trump And Elon Musk Could Expedite PGA Tour-PIF Deal
The World No.3 does not believe reports of a completed merger are accurate but did suggest Trump returning as President could speed up a successful deal
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is closing in on his sixth Race to Dubai title and he's grouped with his two closest challengers in the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
By Mike Hall Published
-
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour Play-Offs section of the season begins with the first of two elevated events to decide the Race to Dubai champion
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Money Rory McIlroy Has Made Every Year On The PGA And DP World Tours
Rory McIlroy is one of the highest paid golfers in the history of the sport - but how much has he won each year on the PGA and DP World Tours?
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Did Rory McIlroy Forecast ‘Cutthroat’ PGA Tour Changes?
The PGA Tour is set to vote on several key changes to the circuit - including the reduction of field sizes, which McIlroy called for earlier this year...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm And Ludvig Aberg Among Big Names Missing Abu Dhabi Championship As Rory McIlroy Headlines Field
The entry list for the first DP World Tour Play-Offs event is in, with the top 70 teeing it up at Yas Links next week
By Elliott Heath Published
-
PGA Tour Pair Clear Favorites As Early Odds Released For 'The Showdown'
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have been strongly tipped to triumph in their exhibition match against LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau
By Jonny Leighfield Published