Matteo Manassero Returns To Winning Ways At Challenge Tour Event

Matteo Manassero will be a name familiar to many, with the Italian excelling throughout the early stages of his career and expecting to go on to much fame and stardom.

However, after becoming the first teenager to win three times on the European Tour, as well as being the youngest ever winner of the BMW PGA Championship, the 30-year-old lost form badly, so-much-so, he dropped out of the World's top 1000 and even struggled to maintain Challenge Tour status in 2018.

However, following a first victory in seven years at the 2020 Toscana Open on the Alps Tour, Manassero has found a little bit of form and, at the 2023 Copenhagen Challenge, the Italian secured his biggest victory in almost 10 years, claiming a one shot win at Royal Golf Club in Denmark.

Beginning the tournament with a three-over-par first round 75, Manassero battled back bravely with a 64 on Friday. Comfortably making the weekend, he then shot a one-under 71 to sit in tied second, but still six shots back of leader Matias Honkala.

Honkala, though, struggled over the final day and, combined with his three-over-par final round, and Manassero's six-under 66, a huge nine shot swing occurred to put the 30-year-old top.

Manassero and his wife pose with the trophy following Manassero's victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, over the final nine holes, it was going to be tight affair, with Honkala and Casey Jarvis holding a share of the lead, and Manassero one shot behind. However, over the remaining holes, the Italian managed to fire a three-under total and, when Jarvis and Honkala struggled, it meant the title was Manassero's.

The victory came 10 years and two days after his BMW PGA Championship success, with Manassero being covered in water by his fellow players following his incredible success.