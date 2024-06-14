‘Mate, You Are Not Even Close’ - Tyrrell Hatton Gives Hilarious Response To How Much He’s Been Fined

Tyrrell Hatton is known as one of the characters on the professional circuit, with his passion on the course earning fans worldwide.

Occasionally, though, that passion can go slightly too far, with Hatton known for the occasional outburst when competing. Memorably, at the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Englishman called the final hole at Yas Links “one of the worst par 5s I’ve seen in my life”.

At the US Open, the LIV Golfer was asked about his outbursts, specifically how much he had been fined for them. In response to the questioning, Hatton gave a humorous response, stating it's a lot less than you would first think!

Tyrrell inviting guesses as to the fines he’s racked up over the years is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/9WCiaSlMT6June 14, 2024

"How much I've been fined? I think you'd actually be shocked because you're thinking it's ridiculous amounts," stated Hatton, following his one-over-par round of 71 on Saturday. "Now, don't get me wrong; it's still a lot of money."

Expanding on the opening remark, Hatton invited the reporter to take a guess, with the journalist replying with a figure of $100,000. In response to the number, Hatton then explained that: "Mate, you are not even close. Not even -- I think even with the DP World Tour, I reckon I haven't reached double digits. It's still quite a bit of money, but it's nowhere near where you were saying".

To be fair, it is unlikely that Hatton has only been fined double digits, it's more likely to be four-or-five figures, but still, you have to hand it to Hatton for his ability to field the question!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Producing a two-under 68 on Thursday, Hatton carded a one-over 71 on Friday to sit at one-under and well in contention going into the weekend. Admitting that he "literally didn't think he was going to break 80", whilst working during the practice rounds, it perhaps comes as no surprise as to when the 32-year-old has been most happy this week at Pinehurst.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When have I been my happiest this week? Probably after the dessert that the chef has been doing this week in the house," joked Hatton. "I'm sharing with Fitzy (Matt Fitzpatrick), and he always has a chef for the Majors.

"Yeah, Sean is pretty handy with the desserts, so I'm in my happy place there. Last night we had peanut butter brownies. The night before that he did a chocolate Moose with morning shortbread. Off-the-charts good".

Throughout his career, the Englishman has just one top 10 finish in the US Open, with his best result coming in 2018. Throughout the past few days, Pinehurst No.2 has been playing tough, something which Hatton thinks will play to his advantage.

"I guess in some ways, with it being harder, a lot of guys sort of losing their head, it sort of brings them to my level because I just lose my head every week. They can kind of experience what it's like in my head for a week".