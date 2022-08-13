Marcus Armitage Makes Hilarious Soccer AM Appearance

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Marcus 'The Bullet' Armitage is one of the biggest characters in golf, with the 35-year-old always showing off his sense of humour via social media and on the television.

Appearing on Soccer AM, a Saturday morning football show, the Bullet was yet again on top form, with Armitage featuring in one of the shows many skits and features. In the skit, John Fendley is seen throwing popcorn, which then transitions into a viral video of a kid hitting his head on the table. Following the cutaway, it's safe to say Armitage found it rather humorous, as the Bullet couldn't contain his laughter.

.@marcusarmitage1 is absolutely losing it at this Shocker Soccer bit 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GJodOluFMnAugust 13, 2022 See more

He wasn't done there though, as later on in the show the Bullet featured in the Soccer Am Pro-Am where, in the challenge, Armitage struck the crossbar before almost taking off his shirt in celebration.

It isn't the first time we have seen him do this. Back in April 2021, the Englishman set a new World Record for the 'farthest golf shot caught in a moving car'. Armitage, who was appearing alongside BMW Touring Car driver, Paul O'Neill, managed to break the record by 30 yards.

In the video, which was premiered on the European Tour's official YouTube channel, Armitage hit the ball 303 yards (277m) down the runway at Elvington Airfield near York into the front passenger seat of the moving BMW M8 convertible.

The energy from @marcusarmitage1 😆Never seen anyone more buzzing to hit the crossbar! 👏 pic.twitter.com/F7vh89N9OZAugust 13, 2022 See more

The Englishman has enjoyed a relatively successful 18 months, securing his first DP World Tour title at the Porsche European Open in June 2021. Since then, he has qualified for multiple Major championships, as well as claiming a number of top 10s. These include a T5 finish at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and a T9 spot at last week's Cazoo Open.