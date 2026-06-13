Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald Rewarded With OBE In King’s Birthday Honors
The European Ryder Cup captain has been made an OBE in the King's Birthday Honors List
Luke Donald has been recognized in the King’s Birthday Honors List, with the Englishman being made an OBE for services to golf.
Following the announcement, the Team Europe Ryder Cup captain said: “I am very grateful to be receiving this honor.
"It is a proud moment for me, for my family and for all the people I have been fortunate to work with throughout my career, both individually and in the Ryder Cup.
“This is very much recognition of what we have achieved together. That, of course, includes all the players, vice captains, caddies and staff who were part of the Ryder Cup victories in Rome and New York.
“They were special experiences, and I am determined that we go on to enjoy further success at Adare Manor next year.”
Donald has enjoyed huge success in his playing career. He turned professional in 2001 and has since claimed 17 victories on circuits including the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.
He has also recorded eight top-10 finishes in Majors, including T3 twice, at the 2005 Masters and the PGA Championship the following year.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The best spell of his playing career came in 2011, when he claimed four victories, including the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, an event he won for the second time the following year.
That period included four spells at the top of the world rankings, amounting to a total of 56 weeks.
Donald was also named PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2011, while in 2012, he was awarded honorary life membership of the European Tour.
Also in 2012, Donald was made an MBE for his services to golf in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List.
Donald has also played in four Ryder Cups, emerging on the winning team each time, including the legendary Miracle of Medinah in 2012, where he played a pivotal role as Team Europe came back from a heavy deficit to win 14.5-13.5.
Despite his brilliant playing career, there was more to come from Donald, with arguably his biggest achievements coming as captain of the European Ryder Cup team.
After being appointed to the role following the decision to strip Henrik Stenson of the captaincy after he joined LIV Golf, Donald proved a natural.
At the 2023 Ryder Cup, he masterminded the team’s superb 16.5-11.5 win over the US at Marco Simone.
Two years later, he faced an even bigger test – beating the US on their home soil for the first time since Medinah in 2012.
Despite a stirring comeback from the US in the Sunday singles, the Europeans secured a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black to cement Donald's place as a Ryder Cup legend.
As a reward for that success, Donald retains his role for the 2027 match at Adare Manor, where he will bid to become the first person in Ryder Cup history to captain a team to three consecutive wins.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.