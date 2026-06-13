Team Europe Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald Rewarded With OBE In King’s Birthday Honors

Luke Donald has been recognized in the King’s Birthday Honors List, with the Englishman being made an OBE for services to golf.

Following the announcement, the Team Europe Ryder Cup captain said: “I am very grateful to be receiving this honor.

"It is a proud moment for me, for my family and for all the people I have been fortunate to work with throughout my career, both individually and in the Ryder Cup.

“This is very much recognition of what we have achieved together. That, of course, includes all the players, vice captains, caddies and staff who were part of the Ryder Cup victories in Rome and New York.

“They were special experiences, and I am determined that we go on to enjoy further success at Adare Manor next year.”

Donald has enjoyed huge success in his playing career. He turned professional in 2001 and has since claimed 17 victories on circuits including the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

He has also recorded eight top-10 finishes in Majors, including T3 twice, at the 2005 Masters and the PGA Championship the following year.

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The best spell of his playing career came in 2011, when he claimed four victories, including the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship and the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, an event he won for the second time the following year.

Luke Donald won the BMW PGA Championship for the first time in 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That period included four spells at the top of the world rankings, amounting to a total of 56 weeks.

Donald was also named PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2011, while in 2012, he was awarded honorary life membership of the European Tour.

Also in 2012, Donald was made an MBE for his services to golf in the Queen’s Birthday Honors List.

Donald has also played in four Ryder Cups, emerging on the winning team each time, including the legendary Miracle of Medinah in 2012, where he played a pivotal role as Team Europe came back from a heavy deficit to win 14.5-13.5.

Despite his brilliant playing career, there was more to come from Donald, with arguably his biggest achievements coming as captain of the European Ryder Cup team.

Luke Donald played a pivotal role in Team Europe's 2012 Ryder Cup win (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being appointed to the role following the decision to strip Henrik Stenson of the captaincy after he joined LIV Golf, Donald proved a natural.

At the 2023 Ryder Cup, he masterminded the team’s superb 16.5-11.5 win over the US at Marco Simone.

Two years later, he faced an even bigger test – beating the US on their home soil for the first time since Medinah in 2012.

Despite a stirring comeback from the US in the Sunday singles, the Europeans secured a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black to cement Donald's place as a Ryder Cup legend.

As a reward for that success, Donald retains his role for the 2027 match at Adare Manor, where he will bid to become the first person in Ryder Cup history to captain a team to three consecutive wins.