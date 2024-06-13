Ludvig Aberg Revealed His First US Open Memory After Opening 66 And It Will Make You Feel Old

Swedish superstar Ludvig Aberg posted a -4 round of 66 in the opening round of the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2, and his first memory of the championship made us feel old.

While his first recollection of the US Open was one of the previous Pinehurst stagings, it wasn't in 1999 or 2005, but actually just ten years ago when Martin Kaymer romped home by eight strokes.

Aberg spoke to the media after carding six birdies in his first ever US Open round, which he described as a “very nice round of golf."

“I don’t have a lot to complain about," the 24-year-old, who only turned professional just over a year ago, said.

“I felt like those times where I kind of got myself out of position a little bit, you just try to get back into play as easy as you can, give yourself a chance for a par. Made a couple nice putts, hit some really nice shots.”

Right on top! 🔝Ludvig Aberg gets back-to-back birdies to claim a share of the early lead 📈 pic.twitter.com/UI2xqimC9WJune 13, 2024

The European Ryder Cup winner competed at Pinehurst No.2 during the US Amateur Championship in 2019 and admitted one of his earliest US Open memories was watching fellow European Martin Kaymer’s victory at the same course in 2014.

“I remember the first one that I actually paid attention to was this one in 2014. I do remember watching Kaymer play really well.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I do have some memories of Pinehurst. I got to play the US Amateur here a couple years ago. Yeah, obviously really like the place.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aberg hit every fairway in his opening round, while hitting 16 of 18 greens. Given the difficulty of Pinehurst’s green complexes and the perils that await wayward drives and approach shots, the Swede did not try and hide his satisfaction with his performance.

“I'll absolutely take it. I'm very, very pleased obviously. Super happy with the execution today. I felt it was really nice and very encouraging.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“All we can try to do is keep it up and make sure that we're ready to go tomorrow.”

Aberg begins his second round at 1.36pm local time on Friday.