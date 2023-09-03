Cut! Sky Cameraman Takes A Tumble In Mid-Round Interview With Ludvig Aberg

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ludvig Aberg may be a rookie making his way in the game but he has already experienced one of golf's most bizarre interviews.

The highly-rated Swede was being interviewed by Sky Sports' Josh Antmann live on the ninth hole as he was walking along in the final round at the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland.

Their televised chat had only just begun when Antmann's cameraman Phil Gilbride went crashing to the ground and coverage was dramatically halted as the screen went blank before live footage of the golf resumed.

Gilbride stumbled to the floor when he hit the curb of a cart path , which prompted a lot of concern from Sky colleagues. But the cameraman was able to get up and carry on before he later successfully filmed a new live interview with the affable Aberg.

Antmann, who hosts a popular golf podcast, explained the mis-hap to viewers after his colleague went crashing down. He said: "Oh, cameraman on the floor everyone. Phil are you OK?" Gilbride replied: "Yeah, no fine."

Sky interviewer and commentator Tim Barter assessed: "It's the curb that's got him" and added: "I can't tell you how much he will hate falling over."

But the interview was soon re-staged as Aberg , 23, tried a take two with Antmann, who insisted: "OK, we have checked for cables - Ludvig don't worry."

Ludvig Aberg was later successfully interviewed by Antmann and Gilbride in a second take (Image credit: Sky Sports)

Antmann soon resumed the interview and asked Aberg how much he was enjoying playing with fellow Swede Alexander Bjork. He also asked Aberg about his calm demeanour, which was evident during the filming fiasco.

Aberg said: "It is pretty much how I am. I don't want to change too much. This is my personality."

And Antmann later clarified on Twitter: "If anyone saw the first attempt of the interview with Ludvig Aberg, then I can confirm that Phil the cameraman is 100% ok despite the fall. Nothing stops Phil."