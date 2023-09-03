Cut! Sky Cameraman Takes A Tumble In Mid-Round Interview With Ludvig Aberg
Sky Sports' Josh Antmann was interviewing Sweden's Aberg on the ninth hole when their chat was dramatically cut short
Ludvig Aberg may be a rookie making his way in the game but he has already experienced one of golf's most bizarre interviews.
The highly-rated Swede was being interviewed by Sky Sports' Josh Antmann live on the ninth hole as he was walking along in the final round at the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland.
Their televised chat had only just begun when Antmann's cameraman Phil Gilbride went crashing to the ground and coverage was dramatically halted as the screen went blank before live footage of the golf resumed.
Gilbride stumbled to the floor when he hit the curb of a cart path , which prompted a lot of concern from Sky colleagues. But the cameraman was able to get up and carry on before he later successfully filmed a new live interview with the affable Aberg.
Antmann, who hosts a popular golf podcast, explained the mis-hap to viewers after his colleague went crashing down. He said: "Oh, cameraman on the floor everyone. Phil are you OK?" Gilbride replied: "Yeah, no fine."
Sky interviewer and commentator Tim Barter assessed: "It's the curb that's got him" and added: "I can't tell you how much he will hate falling over."
But the interview was soon re-staged as Aberg , 23, tried a take two with Antmann, who insisted: "OK, we have checked for cables - Ludvig don't worry."
Antmann soon resumed the interview and asked Aberg how much he was enjoying playing with fellow Swede Alexander Bjork. He also asked Aberg about his calm demeanour, which was evident during the filming fiasco.
Aberg said: "It is pretty much how I am. I don't want to change too much. This is my personality."
And Antmann later clarified on Twitter: "If anyone saw the first attempt of the interview with Ludvig Aberg, then I can confirm that Phil the cameraman is 100% ok despite the fall. Nothing stops Phil."
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
