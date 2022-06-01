'Love That For Us' - LPGA Pro On LIV Golf Announcement Timing

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LPGA Tour pro Marina Alex has voiced her annoyance at the timing of the LIV Golf Invitational Series field announcement.

The inaugural field has finally been unveiled, with former World No.1 and two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson headlining the $25m Centurion Club opener. The announcement was said to come on Friday but was delayed, apparently, due to last-minute negotiations with Johnson - who is said to have been offered $125m according to reports.

It's huge news in the world of golf, with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series dominating headlines this year, although the timing of the announcement has come during the week of the US Women's Open at Pine Needles - and two-time LPGA Tour winner Marina Alex isn't best please.

"Yay for the LIV announcement the day before the biggest week in women's golf history. LOVE THAT FOR US," Alex posted on Twitter.

Marina Alex won her second LPGA Tour title at the Palos Verdes Championship in California last month. She made her Solheim Cup debut for Team USA at Gleneagles in 2019.

Journalist Jason Sobel also joked about the timing of the announcement:

The US Women's Open is the second of the five women's Majors and features a huge purse of $10m - up from $5.5m last year. The winner will cash the highest cheque in the championship's history of $1.8 million.

The tournament sees the return of World No.2 and Olympic gold medallist Nelly Korda, who has recovered from a blood clot, as well as 2014 US Open winner Michelle Wie West, who recently announced she was taking a back step from golf. Sweden's 10-time Major champion and 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sorenstam is also in the field, making her first Major appearance since 2008.

Yuka Saso is the defending champion this week, after she defeated Nasa Hataoka in a playoff at San Francisco's Olympic Club last year following Lexi Thompson's back nine demise.