Love III Calls For Patience But Wants 'Player Input' On How PIF Deal Works Out

Davis Love III has written an open letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and the playing membership calling for patience and urging all parties to “work together" to "achieve the best result for our Tour” in regards to the deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Love has been an active participant at boardroom level over the years as a long-serving player director, and was involved in the transition periods between commissioners from Deane Beman to Tim Finchem to Monahan.

The 59-year-old praised all three commissioners he’s known for “basing all decisions on what’s best for the players, sponsors, loyal fans, and the game” but also added that with all big changes previously “player input has been central to those decisions.”

Monahan, who has stepped away from his role to deal with an unspecified medical problem, has come in for huge criticism from all angles for the deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF – including an angry response from the playing membership.

After being used as a spokesman and defender of the Tour against LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy felt that he’d been a sacrificial lamb, while many players feel they’ve been betrayed.

Some even called for Monahan to resign at an angry players meeting held just before the Canadian Open, with questions still going unanswered now as only a “framework” of a deal has so far been agreed.

Love, while saying he backed Monahan, pointed out in his letter than the players must be involved in the decision-making process going forward – quoting Monahan’s own saying in making his case.

“I am confident and trust that any decisions – in the future as in the past – will have the same due process and player input,” wrote Love.

“Jay, as you have said, rules made by the players, for the players. If we are patient and work together we will achieve the best result for our Tour, and our partners and fans.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Davis Love III's open letter on PIF deal

Open letter to PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, Players, Sponsors and Tour Staff

Dear Jay,

Robin and I continue to pray for your health and well-being, and your family. I have been fortunate in my career to be a Player Director for five terms and work in the board room with you, Deane Beman and Tim Finchem, and I’ve watched the incredible growth of the PGA TOUR throughout my career.

Our three commissioners have one critical, common trait: the unwavering goal of basing all decisions on what’s best for the players, sponsors, loyal fans, and the game, as well as generating millions of dollars for charity. This growth has only been possible because our commissioners and the Independent Board Directors have always guided us to sound business decisions, and player input has been central to those decision, as the Player Directors have an equal voice and votes, to approve or deny our path forward.

I am confident and trust that any decisions – in the future as in the past – will have the same due process and player input. Jay, as you have said, Rules made by the Players, for the Players. If we are patient and work together we will achieve the best result for our Tour, and our partners and fans. As always, you, the players and the Policy Board have my full support.

Sincerely,

Davis Love III