Long Drive Champion Reveals Staggering Yardages At Altitude

We all know long drive champion Kyle Berkshire can send it out there - but watching him going through the bag up at altitude still raised eyebrows at just how far each club goes.

In a video posted on Instagram in September, which was recently reposted on X, Berkshire runs through his clubs while playing at an altitude of 5,000 feet.

The three-time World Long Drive Championship winner puts on a clinic on a picturesque range just as the sun is setting, with numbers even top pros can only dream about.

Even from the very start, with a lob wedge in hand, Berkshire sends it just over 135 yards with a club head speed of just over 105mph and ball speed of 102mph.

That 105mph club speed is a huge standout here, as the average PGA Tour pro in 2024 could only get up to that sort of speed with a hybrid - with it being out of reach with any iron.

And in comparison to the PGA Tour averages released by Trackman in May 2024, Berkshire is streets ahead - even in his pitching wedge which he flies an outrageous 197 yards. The PGA Tour average is 142.

Yes, it's only hitting on a range, and yes, it's at a great altitude but the distances and speed on show are nevertheless hugely impressive.

The 200-yard mark is breached with a 9-iron (205.6), while a 6-iron gets Berkshire over 250 yards (262.4) pretty comfortably and a 4-iron covers 300 yards (302) with an absolute bullet from the long drive master.

We have the rare sight of a 1-iron being striped as Berkshire sends it just over 320 yards with 134.1mph club speed and 186.1mph ball speed far outdoing what the average PGA Tour pro manages with a driver (115mph club, 171mph ball).

And the big dog, the one we all want to see, comes out last as darkness falls, so arguably not the best conditions for long driving.

But still, Berkshire winds up and unleashes a drive with 363.2 yards of carry and a 399.2-yard total, carrying a ferocious 144.8mph club speed and 215.9 ball speed.