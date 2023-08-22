Tour Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round One

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign wraps up at East Lake Golf Club this week when the best 30 golfers on tour this season will battle it out for the FedExCup and its $18million first prize.

The lucrative Playoff finale at the Tour Championship features a staggered start in the first round where Scottie Scheffler begins top of the leaderboard at 10-under before a ball is even hit after heading the standings after the first two Playoffs events.

Behind the American and world No.1 are a host of big names queuing up to try to overhaul him and claim the FedExCup, including Rory McIlroy chasing a record fourth FedExCup. Then there’s Viktor Hovland, whose course-record 61 on Sunday at Olympia Fields propelled him to victory at at the BMW Championship.

Elsewhere, 2021 FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay will aim join McIlroy and Tiger Woods as the only multi-time winners of the competition.

But Hovland will fancy his chances if he can keep his stunning form going from Sunday's final round. “To win at a place like this and amongst the best players in the world, and to do it that way, making seven birdies the last nine holes, that was pretty cool,” Hovland said of his final-round clash with Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Hovland, the No.2 player in the standings, will start at 8-under. The No. 3 player, McIlroy, starts at 7-under, the No. 4 player starts at 6-under and the No. 5 player starts at 5-under. Players listed 6-10 start at 4-under, players 11-15 start at 3-under, golfers 16-20 start at 2-under, those 21-25 start at 1-under; and players 26-30 start at even par.

At the end of Sunday, the player with the lowest stroke total over 72 holes when combined with his FedExCup starting strokes will be crowned the FedEx Cup champion, be credited with an official victory at the Tour Championship, earn a bonus of $18m and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.

Below is the complete list of tee times and pairings for the first round of the Tour Championship:

Tour Championship tee times: round one

Round One - EDT (BST)