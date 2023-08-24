How To Watch Tour Championship Live Stream: Schedule And Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch a Tour Championship Live Stream 2023

The Tour Championship is the finale of the PGA Tour season, where the FedExCup will be presented and the winner will receive $18m. Only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings have made it thus far, and their positions dictate what shot advantages each player receives in the 72-hole strokeplay event.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Tour Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee time information.

For the second successive year, Scottie Scheffler enters the Tour Championship as the number one ranked player in the FedExCup standings. He starts with at least a two-shot advantage over the rest of the field. He will start at -10. The second ranked player, who is Viktor Hovland following his scorching record-breaking win in last week’s BMW Championship, starts at -8.

This year’s Masters Champion Jon Rahm, who won four times in the early part of the year and was on top of the FedExCup standings for 30 straight weeks until he slipped to fourth after the BMW Championship, starts at -6.

Rahm is a shot worse off than third-ranked Rory McIlroy. McIlroy is the defending champion and seeking a record fourth FedExCup title; currently he and Tiger Woods are tied on three wins each. This is McIlroy’s highest position entering the Tour Championship since the FedExCup Starting Strokes format was introduced in 2019.

The portents are poor for Rahm, and indeed this season’s other Major winners in the field, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman. The last time someone won a Major and the FedExCup in the same season was in 2017 when Justin Thomas did so.

The full list of qualifiers and the strokes they receive is:





Scheffler: -10

Hovland: -8

McIlroy: -7

Rahm: -6

Glover: -5

Homa, Cantlay, Harman, Clark, Fitzpatrick: -4

Fleetwood, Henley, Bradley, Fowler, Schauffele: -3

Kim, Im, Finau, Conners, SW Kim: -2

Moore, Taylor, Schenk, Morikawa, Day: -1

Burns, Grillo, Hatton, Spieth, Straka: level par





How To Watch Tour Championship: Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday, August 24: 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, August 25: 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, August 26: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm (CBS)

Sunday, August 27: 12pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 1.30pm-6pm (CBS)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Tour Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

How To Watch A Tour Championship Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.

How To Watch Tour Championship: Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, August 24: 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, August 25: 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, August 26: 6pm-12pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, August 27: 5pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky SportsChannels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch Tour Championship: Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Friday, August 25 (Round 1): 2am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, August 26(Round 2): 2am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, August 27 (Round 3): 3am-9am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, August 28 (Round 4): 2am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can check out Fox Sports, which broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Georgia here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service, just as they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Tour Championship tee times and groups: Round 1

Leaders' pairings, tee times (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST) and scores:

10.16am/1.16pm/6.16pm/3.16am(Mon) Wyndham Clark (-4), Matt Fitzpatrick (-4)

Wyndham Clark (-4), Matt Fitzpatrick (-4) 10.27am/1.27pm/6.27pm/3.27am(Mon) Patrick Cantlay (-4) Brian Harman (-4)

Patrick Cantlay (-4) Brian Harman (-4) 10.38am/1.38pm/6.38pm/3.38am(Mon) Lucas Glover (-5), Max Homa (-4)

Lucas Glover (-5), Max Homa (-4) 10.49am/1.49pm/6.49pm/3.49am(Mon) Rory McIlroy (-7), Jon Rahm (-6)

Rory McIlroy (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) 11am/2pm/7pm/4am(Mon) Scottie Scheffler (-10), Viktor Hovland (-8)

