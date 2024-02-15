Tiger Woods Live Score At Genesis Invitational: Woods Even After 12 Holes

Refresh

WOODS FACES ANOTHER CHALLENGE TO SAVE PAR ON 13 Woods is in danger of a third dropped shot in four holes at the 13th after missing the fairway left off the tee and also the green on the same side.

WOODS MUST NOW DIG IN ON TRICKY BACK NINE The leaders infront of Woods, such as Patrick Cantlay on -7, are making Riviera look easy but Woods, who has dropped two shots in three holes, now has a tough stretch infront of him and will do well to stay at even par. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WOODS FACES BATTLE TO SAVE PAR ON THE 12TH After missing the fairway on the right, Woods tried to cut an iron into the green but his 180-yard shot came up short in the bunker infront of the green from where he has splashed out to 10 feet but has to settle for a bogey.

Woods has a new caddie, new ball and new clothes today, including these Sun Day Red shoes, but it hasn't stopped Tiger being -1 for 11 holes on an impressive comeback so far. He faces a challenge on the par four 12th though after missing on the right side off the tee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WOODS BOUNCES BACK ON 11 WITH A BIRDIE After dropping a shot to move back to even par, Woods has found the fairway at the 11th with a 332-yard drive at the par five measuring 587 yards. His second of 249 yards left a tricky chip which he has put to 15 foot before converting for a birdie with another fine left to right putt. This angle 😍 pic.twitter.com/5cXSc1vFygFebruary 15, 2024 See more

TIGER FACES BATTLE TO SAVE PAR ON 10TH After his drive at the short par 4 10th nestled near the back lip of a bunker over the green, Woods was forced to splash out away from the flag as he failed to keep his ball on the green. It means Woods has an eight-foot putt to save par which slips by as he goes back to even.

WOODS DRIVES PAR FOUR 10TH HOLE WHICH IS 301 YARDS Tiger, who is tied 20th, has hit a superb 309-yard drive to hit the 10th green but the ball has skipped through into a bunker and ended up near the back lip of the sand trap leaving him a very tough - and harsh - second.

WOODS IMPRESSING OFF THE TEE Tiger, who is -1, finds his latest fairway off the tee at the ninth with a 304-yard drive as he continues to impress playing a fade with his TaylorMade Qi10 with a 10.5 degree loft. He then puts his 162-yard approach to 27 feet on the green and makes par and is tied 18th.

WOODS -1 AFTER EIGHT HOLES AS BIRDIE EFFORT MISSES ON LOW SIDE Woods, who is using a new 2024 Bridgestone TOUR B X ball, found the left side of this split fairway at the eighth with an effort which went 314 yards leaving him a 125 wedge to the hole which he puts to 17 foot. His birdie effort just missed on the low side but he makes par to stay -1 and tied 17th. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WOODS FINDS SEVENTH FAIRWAY OFF TEE AND THEN HITS GREEN Tiger has the honour on the seventh tee and fades a superb tee shot 259-yards into the right side of the fairway as he looks to consolidate his birdie at the last which got him to -1. His approach from 150 yards then hits the green after flying past the flag to 43 feet from where his first putt rolls by to six feet but he makes par.

ANOTHER FINE IRON SHOT BY WOODS INTO SIXTH While Woods is even par after five holes, leader Patrick Cantlay is -4 after six holes by contrast. However Tiger has been playing some fine iron shots today and he hit another one at the 181-yard par three sixth to 15 feet which he rolls in with a brilliant breaking left to right putt to get to -1. Beautiful breaker for birdie.@TigerWoods knew it was good. pic.twitter.com/5LuPh2ncZgFebruary 15, 2024 See more

WOODS, WHO IS EVEN PAR, FINDS FAIRWAY OFF FIFTH TEE Woods has followed up his bounce back birdie on the fourth with a decent three wood off the tee which went 272-yards on to the short stuff on the fifth. From there Tiger has fired a laser-like iron 152 yards to nine foot from the hole to set up another potential birdie. His attempt slides by but he remains even par.

WOODS HITS EXQUISITE SHOT INTO PAR 3 FOURTH Just when Tiger was having a wobble after successive bogeys, he reminds us of his enduring class despite all the injuries. He has just hit a 232-yard iron shot which rolls up to 15 feet from the flag from where the 15-time Major champion rolls in his second birdie to get back to even par. Right in the heart.15-foot bounce-back birdie for @TigerWoods. pic.twitter.com/nFHIWPtw7gFebruary 15, 2024 See more

WOODS SPLASHES OUT AT SECOND AND NEEDS PAR-SAVING PUTT Woods' second to the third came up short and landed in sand from where Tiger has splashed out at the par four to eight feet. His par attempt slipped by though as he moves to +1 after back to back bogeys. No such trouble for playing partner Woodland though who has birdied all three holes so far! What a comeback for him. 3-under thru 3 🔥@GaryWoodland starts his day with three straight birdies @TheGenesisInv! pic.twitter.com/yg0jCrLR7RFebruary 15, 2024 See more

WOODS' DRIVE AT THE THIRD IS CARVED INTO RIGHT HAND ROUGH So far in this group it is the comeback man on -2 but it is Gary Woodland rather than Tiger Woods, who is even after a par and a birdie. His prospects at the third do not look great after a 271-yard drive into the right-hand rough before a 152-yard approach which landed in the front bunker.

WOODS DROPS A SHOT AT SECOND DESPITE FINE DRIVE Tiger, fresh from rolling in a birdie four on the first, hit a 307-yard drive at the second down the middle with his golf looking as impressive as his new outfit. But he ended up dropping a shot as his second missed on the right and Woods failed to can his 15-footer for par after his chip ran past the hole. A post shared by sundayred (@sundayred) A photo posted by on

TIGER OFF TO A FLIER WITH AN OPENING BIRDIE What a start from Tiger as he gets up and down at the par 5 opener following a deft chip left him a four-foot putt which he rolls in. Starting the season with a birdie. @TigerWoods is back. pic.twitter.com/LQ1Pmexe0qFebruary 15, 2024 See more

TIGER OVER THE BACK OF THE OPENING HOLE IN TWO Tiger has a 195-yard shot and hits a 5-wood which flies over the back of the right side of green from where he plays a delicate little chip to leave a short putt for an opening birdie.

WOODS FIRE OPENING TEE SHOT 299 YARDS Big crowds at the first to see Tiger Woods get his round underway at the 498-yard par 5 playing alongside Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland. Thomas finds the fairway before Tiger's drive which just faded into the rough, a couple of feet off the fairway. And he's off! Tiger Woods' first round of 2024 is underway. pic.twitter.com/sef8fW0p7IFebruary 15, 2024 See more

WOODS PREPARES TO TEE OFF Woods is also debuting a new ball, the 2024 Bridgestone TOUR B X, here at Riviera , which was the first Tour event Woods ever attended and the first he played in, as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992 when he shot 72. But Tiger has never won here and this is the tournament where Woods has racked up more starts without a victory (15) than anywhere else.

WOODS WEARING HIS NEW BRAND AFTER LEAVING NIKE Tiger is debuting his new clothing range this week called Sun Day Red after leaving his long-term sponsor Nike. The brand has a Tiger as its logo with 15 stripes, one for each of Woods' 15 Major titles. “Each stripe means something,” he said. (Image credit: Getty Images)

TIGER HAS A NEW CADDIE ON THE BAG THIS WEEK Veteran caddie Lance Bennett is working for Woods this week at the Genesis Invitational. Woods, 48, is in need of a caddie because his long-time caddie, Joe LaCava, decided to go to work for Patrick Cantlay last May after Woods had ankle surgery that finished his season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

TIGER WARMS UP BEFORE FIRST OFFICIAL PGA TOUR START SINCE MASTERS WD IN APRIL Live on the range with @TigerWoods ahead of his 12:25 p.m. ET tee time @TheGenesisInv 🏌️‍♂️ https://t.co/57j33JN5mhFebruary 15, 2024 See more

TIGER IS ON THE RANGE PREPARING Tiger has arrived 🐅⁰⁰He’s set to make his 2024 season debut @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/pSkRMJKnI9February 15, 2024 See more