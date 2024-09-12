Solheim Cup Day 1 Pairings And Matches Revealed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

US captain Stacy Lewis and Europe leader Suzann Pettersen have unveiled their opening day pairings for the foursomes matches in Friday's first session.

The 2024 Solheim Cup officially kicked off at the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, with Lewis and Petterson both addressing the crowd before announcing Friday's matchups.

World No.1 Nelly Korda will team up with Allisen Corpuz for the United States in the first match of the event, and will face off against Europe's Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull.

“I wanted to send some experience out first,” said Lewis, “and no better than No.1 in the world and a pairing that was very successful last year and they’re very comfortable together.”

Match 2 will feature Celine Boutier and Albane Valenzuela of Team Europe taking on Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin of Team USA.

Europe's Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark are paired together against Americans Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho in Match 3.

Rounding up the foursome matches on day one will be Linn Grant and Carlota Giganda of Team Europe against Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel of the USA.

All four of the rookies at this year's Cup – Bourtier and Valenzuela for Europe, and Schemzel and Coughlin for USA – have been thrust straight into the action on day one.

“There’s no point for them to sit around and kind of wait and wonder what it’s going to be like,” said Pettersen. “Let’s just send them out and let them kind of experience it.”

The opening match tees off at 7:05am local time on Friday, with each of the four matches starting at 12-minute intervals.

Solheim Cup day 1 pairings: